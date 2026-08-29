Dietrich Doubles Up at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (August 28, 2026) — For the second week in a row Danny Dietrich launched from the fourth row to claim victory in the 410 sprint car races at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

Dietrich’s win in the Billy Kimmel Memorial came in dramatic fashion as he waited until the final few yards of the 25-lap race to take the lead.

Thanks to his final stretch antics Dietrich took home the WC Eshenaur Last Lap Pass Award, worth $500.

In total the Gettysburg flyer pocketed $6,700 for the win including a $200 bonus that was donated in memory of Billy Kimmel.

In the 358 sprint main it was Eli Tuckey taking his second division win in a row.

Polesitter Cameron Smith of Spring Grove led from the outset over Troy Wagaman Jr. and while Wagaman threatened to take over the lead during the first few circuits Smith was gradually able to open up some daylight.

Chase Dietz started sixth in the field and was leading a charge into the top five with Dietrich in tow by the halfway point.

Dietrich had a full head of steam by the time lap 15 was scored when he motored by Dietz for third.

And a lap later he had disposed of Wagaman to begin working on leader Smith.

Dietrich was able to close on Smith’s No. 1A quickly and as the pair raced toward the stripe on lap 18 it appeared that he was ready to be scored the leader with an inside run however it was then that the only caution flag of the race unfurled for a slowing Ryan Newton.

With clear track and a quick restart, Smith got away from Dietrich when action resumed and it took until three to go for Dietrich to again catch the pacesetter.

With two laps to go the pair crossed the line nose to tail and when Smith surprised Dietrich by staying in front of him on the high line as the pair shot into the first corner Dietrich nearly stuffed his car into the outside fence.

While Dietrich quickly regained control, the falter gave Smith a little breathing room once again however Dietrich quickly drove down the distance to be in contention again as the finish line loomed.

After battling hard on the backstretch and nearly making contact, Dietrich made his last ditch run to the checkers as Smith slid across turns three and four.

The pair raced beside each other down the front chute with the checkers flying and Dietrich nosed just ahead at the finish.

The win was his third in the Kimmel Memorial having taken prior checkers in 2011 and 2024.

Smith finished perhaps a stunned second followed by Wagaman, Dietz and Austin Bishop.

Sixth through 10th went to Logan Rumsey, Kody Hartlaub, Freddie Rahmer, Doug Hammaker and Preston Lattomus.

Heats went to Dietrich, Newton, Rumsey and Dietz with Kyle Moody taking the consolation race.

Smith set fast time with a lap of 16.743 seconds.

Eli Tuckey would lead all 25 laps of the Summer Series race for the 358 sprint cars after two tries at an initial start saw yellow flags slow the pace.

Tuckey was chased by Austin Reed the entire distance and saw Reed threaten to challenge during the mid stages of the event.

However Reed’s threats made Tuckey change his lines around the track and he again regained the advantage he had lost to Reed.

During the second half of the event Andy Best challenged Reed for second with Reed holding on to the spot to the finish.

Best was third followed by Derek Locke and Cody Fletcher.

Sixth through 10th went to Bryn Gohn, Colton Moyer, Matt Findley, Cole Young and Chase Gutshall.

Heats were taken by Moyer, Reed and Adam Carberry.

Billy Kimmel Memorial

PA Posse 410 Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

August 27, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Fast Tees 410 Qualifying Flight A

1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.805[1]

2. 11A-Austin Bishop, 16.809[13]

3. 12-Brent Shearer, 16.939[7]

4. 11-TJ Stutts, 17.006[2]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.089[11]

6. 66-Ryan Newton, 17.126[15]

7. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.215[12]

8. 10-Matt Campbell, 17.235[14]

9. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.260[10]

10. 98-James Roselli, 17.403[5]

11. 47-Jordan Givler, 17.422[8]

12. 39-Lucas Wolfe, 17.471[3]

13. 6-Cole Knopp, 17.531[9]

14. X-JJ Loss, 17.583[16]

15. 8-Lance Dewease, 17.902[4]

16. 2C-Cory Thornton, 18.767[6]

Fast Tees 410 Qualifying Flight B

1. 1A-Cameron Smith, 16.743[2]

2. 23-Chase Dietz, 16.774[3]

3. 71-Logan Rumsey, 16.821[15]

4. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 17.044[7]

5. 22-Doug Hammaker, 17.090[4]

6. 91-Preston Lattomus, 17.137[6]

7. 27S-Dylan Cisney, 17.171[1]

8. 10X-Ryan Smith, 17.194[10]

9. 55-Logan Wagner, 17.261[12]

10. 77-Kody Hartlaub, 17.313[11]

11. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz, 17.442[9]

12. 11P-Dylan Norris, 17.456[8]

13. 88J-Joey Amantea, 17.672[13]

14. 97-Brie Hershey, 17.885[5]

15. 45S-Samuel Miller, 17.895[16]

16. 12W-Troy Fraker, 19.030[14]

Harrys U Pull It 410 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

2. 12-Brent Shearer[1]

3. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[4]

4. 67-Justin Whittall[3]

5. 47-Jordan Givler[6]

6. 99M-Kyle Moody[5]

7. 6-Cole Knopp[7]

8. 8-Lance Dewease[8]

Walter Laudermilch Concrete 410 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Ryan Newton[2]

2. 11-TJ Stutts[1]

3. 11A-Austin Bishop[4]

4. 10-Matt Campbell[3]

5. 39-Lucas Wolfe[6]

6. X-JJ Loss[7]

7. 98-James Roselli[5]

8. 2C-Cory Thornton[8]

Ollies Bargain Outlet 410 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Logan Rumsey[1]

2. 1A-Cameron Smith[4]

3. 22-Doug Hammaker[2]

4. 27S-Dylan Cisney[3]

5. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[6]

6. 55-Logan Wagner[5]

7. 88J-Joey Amantea[7]

8. 45S-Samuel Miller[8]

410 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chase Dietz[4]

2. 51-Freddie Rahmer[1]

3. 91-Preston Lattomus[2]

4. 77-Kody Hartlaub[5]

5. 11P-Dylan Norris[6]

6. 10X-Ryan Smith[3]

7. 97-Brie Hershey[7]

8. 12W-Troy Fraker[8]

410 B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 99M-Kyle Moody[1]

2. 10X-Ryan Smith[2]

3. X-JJ Loss[4]

4. 55-Logan Wagner[3]

5. 8-Lance Dewease[9]

6. 6-Cole Knopp[5]

7. 88J-Joey Amantea[6]

8. 98-James Roselli[7]

9. 97-Brie Hershey[8]

10. 2C-Cory Thornton[11]

11. 12W-Troy Fraker[12]

DNS: 45S-Samuel Miller

Wiltech Automotive 410 A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

2. 1A-Cameron Smith[1]

3. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[2]

4. 23-Chase Dietz[6]

5. 11A-Austin Bishop[4]

6. 71-Logan Rumsey[3]

7. 77-Kody Hartlaub[16]

8. 51-Freddie Rahmer[10]

9. 22-Doug Hammaker[11]

10. 91-Preston Lattomus[12]

11. 12-Brent Shearer[8]

12. 67-Justin Whittall[13]

13. X-JJ Loss[23]

14. 39-Lucas Wolfe[19]

15. 99M-Kyle Moody[21]

16. 11-TJ Stutts[9]

17. 55-Logan Wagner[24]

18. 27S-Dylan Cisney[14]

19. 10-Matt Campbell[15]

20. 66-Ryan Newton[5]

21. 11P-Dylan Norris[20]

22. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[18]

23. 47-Jordan Givler[17]

24. 10X-Ryan Smith[22]

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Shortys Funnel Cakes 358 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Colton Moyer[2]

2. 22K-Eli Tuckey[4]

3. 23M-Justin Foster[1]

4. 28-Matt Findley[3]

5. 22-Bryn Gohn[5]

6. 21M-Zach Newlin[7]

7. 7F-Hunter Fulton[6]

8. 47M-Ben Miklos[8]

PA Air National Guard 358 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 34X-Austin Reed[2]

2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[1]

3. 34-Andy Best[6]

4. 18M-Brayden Mickley[3]

5. 54-Brett Wanner[5]

6. 1J-Reece Raudabaugh[7]

7. 2PA-Denny Gross[8]

8. 91-Logan Spahr[4]

358 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Adam Carberry[1]

2. 1A-Chase Gutshall[4]

3. 77-Derek Locke[6]

4. 91H-Chance Hendershot[2]

5. 17-Cole Young[5]

6. 70D-Brock Hammaker[7]

7. 25S-Tom Senseney Jr[3]

Mammas Pizza Summer Series 358 A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22K-Eli Tuckey[1]

2. 34X-Austin Reed[2]

3. 34-Andy Best[3]

4. 77-Derek Locke[8]

5. 66A-Cody Fletcher[9]

6. 22-Bryn Gohn[13]

7. 14-Colton Moyer[4]

8. 28-Matt Findley[12]

9. 17-Cole Young[15]

10. 1A-Chase Gutshall[11]

11. 47-Adam Carberry[10]

12. 21M-Zach Newlin[16]

13. 18M-Brayden Mickley[5]

14. 70D-Brock Hammaker[18]

15. 7F-Hunter Fulton[19]

16. 1J-Reece Raudabaugh[17]

17. 25S-Tom Senseney Jr[21]

18. 47M-Ben Miklos[22]

19. 2PA-Denny Gross[20]

20. 91H-Chance Hendershot[7]

21. 23M-Justin Foster[6]

22. 54-Brett Wanner[14]

23. 91-Logan Spahr[23]