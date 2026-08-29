Kale Drake Wins POWRi Feature at Sweet Springs

From POWRi

SWEET SPRINGS, MO (August 28, 2026) — Kale Drake would use late-race momentum and precise restarts to earn his second victory of the season with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues during Night One of the Summer Sendoff at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex after leading the final eleven laps of the thirty-lap feature event.

Speedy on-track excitement with twenty-nine talented entries would find Cullen Hutchison start the night by setting quick time in qualifying with an 11.573-second lap. Kale Drake, Landon Henry, Kyle Jones, and Levi Hinck would each notch heat race victories, with Riley Kreisel taking the semi-feature checkers.

Launching the feature field would find high-point qualifier Kyle Jones and Drake Edwards leading the field to the green flag, with Jones gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap.

Leading the first nineteen laps, Jones would appear firmly in control as the laps began to fade, while Drake Edwards, Kale Drake, Andrew Felker, Cullen Hutchison, Landon Henry, and Brecken Reese all battled near the front throughout the feature.

Overtaking for the top spot on lap nineteen, Kale Drake would use a late-race restart to his advantage as Jones attempted to run down the speedy leader. Drake would go uncontested for the remaining eleven laps to notch his second National Midget victory of the season.

“This place is one of my favorite places, and tonight it proved why. I could drive anywhere with multiple lines of speed,” said Kale Drake in the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex winner’s circle. “It’s super cool to come from seventh to get the win. I’m very thankful for everyone involved with the team. It was a great points night in what has been a very fun year chasing a title.”

Remaining in contention throughout the event, early leader Kyle Jones would place runner-up as hard-charger Andrew Felker advanced eight positions to finish third. Drake Edwards would place fourth, with Cullen Hutchison rounding out the top five in Night One of the Summer Sendoff at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

POWRi National/West Midget Car Series

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sweet Springs, Missouri

Friday, August 28, 2026

Qualifying Group Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 11.573[3]

2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 11.727[6]

3. 19K-Riley Kreisel, 11.953[8]

4. 4-Kale Drake, 11.971[7]

5. 40L-Mack Leopard, 11.993[4]

6. 89-Todd McVay, 11.996[1]

7. 11A-Andrew Felker, 12.061[2]

8. 7D-Michelle Decker, 12.387[5]

Qualifying Group Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 7U-Karter Sarff, 11.842[1]

2. 8L-Cooper Miller, 11.912[2]

3. 3U-Landon Henry, 11.920[4]

4. 36-Jonathan Beason, 11.944[5]

5. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.948[3]

6. 00-Broc Elliott, 12.114[7]

7. 11-Alex Midkiff, 12.396[6]

Qualifying Group Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 12.096[2]

2. 27X-Kyle Jones, 12.108[6]

3. 67K-Colton Robinson, 12.291[7]

4. 3-Gage Trube, 12.301[3]

5. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 12.307[4]

6. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 12.377[5]

7. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, 13.050[1]

Qualifying Group Flight D (3 Laps)

1. 7-Shannon McQueen, 12.115[3]

2. 27-Haidyn Hansen, 12.269[2]

3. 938-Bradley Fezard, 12.335[7]

4. 21H-Levi Hinck, 12.476[6]

5. 22-Hank Soares, 13.287[1]

6. 21-Ethan Doull, 13.313[4]

7. 7M-Jordan McCann, 13.483[5]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Kale Drake[1]

2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]

3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[4]

4. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]

5. 19K-Riley Kreisel[2]

6. 40L-Mack Leopard[5]

7. 89-Todd McVay[6]

8. 7D-Michelle Decker[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3U-Landon Henry[2]

2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]

3. 36-Jonathan Beason[1]

4. 7U-Karter Sarff[4]

5. 00-Broc Elliott[6]

6. 11-Alex Midkiff[7]

7. 8L-Cooper Miller[3]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 27X-Kyle Jones[3]

2. 40D-Drake Edwards[4]

3. 67K-Colton Robinson[2]

4. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[5]

5. 54S-Zane Lawrence[6]

6. 3-Gage Trube[1]

7. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 21H-Levi Hinck[1]

2. 7-Shannon McQueen[4]

3. 22-Hank Soares[5]

4. 27-Haidyn Hansen[3]

5. 7M-Jordan McCann[7]

6. 21-Ethan Doull[6]

DNS: 938-Bradley Fezard

RaceTech Titianium B-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 19K-Riley Kreisel[4]

2. 40L-Mack Leopard[6]

3. 89-Todd McVay[10]

4. 54S-Zane Lawrence[3]

5. 11-Alex Midkiff[5]

6. 7D-Michelle Decker[12]

7. 00-Broc Elliott[2]

8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[11]

9. 3-Gage Trube[8]

10. 7M-Jordan McCann[1]

11. 21-Ethan Doull[7]

DNS: 8L-Cooper Miller

DNS: 938-Bradley Fezard

Toyota Racing Development Feature (30 Laps)

1. 4-Kale Drake[7]

2. 27X-Kyle Jones[1]

3. 11A-Andrew Felker[11]

4. 40D-Drake Edwards[2]

5. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[9]

6. 7U-Karter Sarff[13]

7. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[15]

8. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]

9. 36-Jonathan Beason[14]

10. 19K-Riley Kreisel[17]

11. 40L-Mack Leopard[18]

12. 54S-Zane Lawrence[20]

13. 67K-Colton Robinson[12]

14. 21H-Levi Hinck[8]

15. 22-Hank Soares[10]

16. 11-Alex Midkiff[21]

17. 27-Haidyn Hansen[16]

18. 3U-Landon Henry[4]

19. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]

20. 7-Shannon McQueen[3]

21. 7D-Michelle Decker[22]

22. 89-Todd McVay[19]