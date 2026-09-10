Make Up Feature Plus Full Program Friday at Can Am Speedway

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | With one of the biggest weekends of the season now in the rearview mirror, there is no rest for the Empire Super Sprints as the tour is back in action this Friday. Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville, NY is set to host their first (and second) tour event of the season.

After rain shortened the program to kick off the CNY Speedweek event at Can-Am on July 1, the remainder of the event is set to be completed prior to the regularly scheduled night of action. Left on the docket from the July 1 program is the dash, B-Main, and A-Main. The night will see extra support from Cooks Family Diner, who will present the Donath Motor Worx Dash.

The last time the tour completed a feature in the north country, it was August of 2025 when Shawn Donath ended the night on the front stretch in victory lane. Dylan Swierink also won at the track in 2025, picking up the CNY Speedweek win.

With just a handful of points paying races remaining on the 2026 calendar, the battle at the top is as close as ever. Following last weekends tripleheader, Zach Sobotka is the new tour points leader with 1863 points – a 42 point advantage over defending champion Jordan Poirier in second. Davie Franek currently sits third, while Jordan Thomas and Jason Barney round out the top five.

Full event information, including a nightly schedule of events, admission prices and more can be found on the Can Am Speedway social media pages and website, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, September 11 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, September 18 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT (Northern Sprint Nationals Weekend)

Saturday, September 19 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT (Northern Sprint Nationals Weekend)