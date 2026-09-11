Eddie Tafoya Jr. Racing USAC National Sprint Car Series in Pennsylvania

By Scott Daloisio

Chino Hills, CA — September 10, 2026 — After competing in the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series at Kokomo Speedway in Indiana two weeks ago, Eddie Tafoya Jr. flew home to Southern California but left his beautiful #51T sprint car behind. He did so for good reason. This Friday and Saturday, the 29-year-old racer will return to USAC National competition at Lernerville Speedway in Western Pennsylvania.

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Photo courtesy of Lance Jennings.

This weekend will mark Tafoya’s first appearance at the historic 4/10-mile track in Sarver, approximately 30 miles from Pittsburgh. It will also be the USAC National Sprint Car Series’ first visit to Lernerville in 15 years. Friday and Saturday’s Commonwealth Clash events will mark Tafoya’s first races in the “Keystone State,” one of the nation’s biggest hotbeds for sprint car racing.

Following the Lernerville doubleheader, Tafoya will fly back to California next Tuesday while once again leaving the #51T in the Midwest. He will make one final trip back later this month to compete with the USAC National Sprint Cars in the prestigious 4-Crown Nationals, presented by NKTELCO, at Ohio’s legendary Eldora Speedway on September 24 and 26. The trip will mark his first appearance on Eldora’s intimidating, high-banked half-mile since May of 2023.

Once the Eldora weekend is complete, Tafoya will load up the car and equipment and make the long drive back to Southern California. From there, he will turn his attention to finishing the remainder of his 2026 racing campaign in the West.

For those who want to see Tafoya in action at Lernerville, both nights will be streamed live in their entirety on Flo Racing.

Eddie Tafoya can be followed on Instagram at eddietafoya51.

Team Tafoya Racing would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Gasper Transportation, CMI Precision Machining, Owen’s Insurance Services, Keen Concrete, DRC Chassis, and Rider Racing Engines for their continued support of the 2025 season. If you would like to join forces with the team for another fun and exciting year of racing in 2026, please contact Tafoya at Eddie Tafoya Jr. at (909) 393-3999 or mailto:teamtafoya@aol.com