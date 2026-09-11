USAC SPRINTS RETURN TO LERNERVILLE FOR FIRST TIME IN 15 YEARS THIS FRIDAY-SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Sarver, Pennsylvania (September 10, 2026)………It’s been 15 years since the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship has last turned a wheel on the 4/10-mile dirt oval at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Now, they’ll face off for two consecutive nights of full racing programs on Friday-Saturday, September 11-12, for the Commonwealth Clash. It’s 25 laps and $6,000-to-win on Friday. It’s 30 laps and $10,000-to-win on Saturday.

Here are some of the things to watch for this weekend in the Keystone State!

ALL THOSE YEARS AGO

It’s been quite awhile since USAC National Sprint Cars last competed at Lernerville – 15 years to be exact.

Jon Stanbrough was the victor in that May 2011 event in the Fox Brothers No. 53. USAC’s only other visit to the track came in May 2006 with Darren Hagen scoring the win in his own No. 71 in collaboration with Keith Kunz Motorsports.

MAD MAN, JG & KTJ

At least three drivers from the 2011 Lernerville USAC show will be in this weekend’s lineup: Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, and Kevin Thomas Jr.

It was a pretty solid night for Ballou that night as he started 14th and finished 5th in the feature aboard the MPHG Motorsports No. 81. Grant followed Ballou to the line with a 6th place result after also winning the semi-feature at the wheel of the Mark Hery-owned No. 40. Meanwhile, Kevin Thomas Jr. had mechanical issues in Jeff Walker’s No. 11 and dropped out during the semi-feature.

For Grant and Thomas, it was their first appearance in USAC competition in the state of Pennsylvania. Ballou will be back in his familiar own No. 12; Grant in the TOPP Motorsports No. 4; Thomas in the BBI Motorsports No. 15.

EAST COASTIN’

Briggs Danner has firmly established himself as a star on the USAC national trail and is the most recent winner in his home state of Pennsylvania back in June at Kutztown’s Action Track USA.

Current USAC East Coast Sprint Car point leader and five-time series champion Steven Drevicki will be on hand, as will Joe Kata, who currently ranks fifth in series points. Brett Rose, who has made six USAC East Coast starts this season, will compete at Lernerville.

Brandon Spithaler, meanwhile, has won at least six winged sprint car features at Lernerville over the past few seasons. He will shed the wing for this weekend’s USAC action at Lernerville.

UP TO SPEED

The freshest memory of USAC National Sprint Car racing we have is Chili’s Sprint Car Smackdown two weeks ago on the final weekend of August at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

Kyle Cummins and Cale Coons took the prelim victories while Justin Grant captured the final night of activity for a $36,729 payday.

Cummins now owns 10 USAC National Sprint Car wins on the season, while Grant has six. For Coons, it was his first career USAC national score.

RECORD WATCH FOR CUMMINS

Kyle Cummins continues to grow his USAC National Sprint Car point lead after accruing an incredible all-time record active streak of 37 consecutive top 10 finishes, in 38 starts. His worst performance thus far is an 11th on the opening night of the season at Volusia.

Cummins’ point lead is 141 entering the two-race set this weekend at Lernerville ahead of Justin Grant (-141), Mitchel Moles (-201), Jake Swanson (-456), and Briggs Danner (-510).

With 13 races remaining on the schedule, Cummins’ 10 wins are just four shy of equaling the all-time record for single season USAC National Sprint Car victories. Tom Bigelow (1977) and Logan Seavey (2024) each put together record-setting 14-win seasons.

SUSSEX-FUL

After a solid weekend of racing in the Rock Steady Racing No. 3R at Kokomo’s Smackdown, Stevie Sussex is back in the seat for both nights of racing at Lernerville.

Sussex’s first three USAC National Sprint Car appearances of the 2026 season came at Kokomo two weeks ago where he reeled off three consecutive top 10 finishes.

The Tempe, Arizona driver was the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year. This year, he’s also grabbed three USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Southwest Sprint Car victories.

30 FOR 30

Just last weekend, C.J. Leary was a winner on the one-mile dirt oval at Du Quoin with the USAC Silver Crown series, enduring a blistering hot afternoon to capture the victory and extend his point lead in the champ cars.

However, the Greenfield, Indiana racer is still seeking his first victory on the USAC National Sprint Car trail in 2026. He’s finished a best of 2nd this year at Lincoln Park Speedway in July.

This weekend, he’ll be back behind the wheel of his own No. 30 for the first time since a 6th place run in June at Michigan’s Butler Motor Speedway. The 2019 USAC National Sprint Car champ last took his own car to USAC victory since July 2020.

PA REWIND

Lernerville will mark the series’ fifth and sixth events in Pennsylvania during the USAC National Sprint Car season.

Back in June, four events were held during Eastern Storm with three different drivers scoring victories. Kyle Cummins was the winner at Grandview Speedway. Mitchel Moles took back-to-back wins at Big Diamond and Williams Grove. Briggs Danner tallied the latest round at Action Track USA. Cummins was the Eastern Storm champion.

All of the aforementioned drivers will be making their Lernerville debuts this weekend.

RACE DETAILS

This weekend’s Commonwealth Clash on Friday-Saturday, September 11-12, at Sarver, Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus 410 winged sprint cars & RUSH.

Pits open at 2pm Eastern. Grandstands open at 4pm on Friday and 3pm on Saturday. The drivers meeting is set for 6:15pm with cars on track at 6:45pm, followed by qualifying & racing.

On Friday, general admission tickets for ages 11 and up are $35. General admission tickets for age 10 and under are free. On Saturday, Reserved tickets (available on Saturday online at Lernerville.com) are $45. General admission tickets for ages 11 and up are $40. General admission tickets for age 10 and under are free.

Advance tickets on sale at https://lernervilletickets.com/tickets/usac-clash/. Two-day reserved tickets are $80. Two-day general admission tickets are $70. For those who purchase two-day tickets online, your purchase comes with a free fan pit pass upgrade for Friday. The pit pass upgrade area will be open at 4pm. Fans with those upgrades will be allowed in at 5pm.

Both nights of racing at Lernerville will be shown live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.

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USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-2653, 2-Justin Grant-2512, 3-Mitchel Moles-2452, 4-Jake Swanson-2197, 5-Briggs Danner-2143, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2065, 7-Logan Seavey-1990, 8-Chase Stockon-1986, 9-Robert Ballou-1950, 10-C.J. Leary-1913.

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USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TRACK RECORDS AT LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 5/5/2006 – Josh Wise – 15.337

8 Laps – 5/5/2006 – Dave Darland – 2:10.90

12 Laps – 5/5/2006 – Kyle Nicholas – 3:37.93

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USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY

1-Darren Hagen & Jon Stanbrough

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USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY

2006: Darren Hagen (5/5)

2011: Jon Stanbrough (5/30)

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LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FEATURE RESULTS

2006 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Derek O’Dell, 4. Mat Neely, 5. Cory Kruseman, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Levi Jones, 8. Bryan Clauson, 9. Justin Marvel, 10. Josh Wise, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Jay Drake, 13. John Heydenreich, 14. Dave Darland, 15. Brady Short, 16. Kyle Nicholas, 17. Gary Rankin, 18. Rex Norris III, 19. Brent Matus, 20. Scott Bonnell, 21. Bill Kiley, 22. Scott Priester. NT

2011 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Coleman Gulick, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Bobby East, 8. Hunter Schuerenberg, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Casey Shuman, 11. Daron Clayton, 12. Blake Fitzpatrick, 13. Damion Gardner, 14. Travis Rilat, 15. Keith Bloom Jr., 16. J.R. Berry, 17. Jack Sodeman Jr., 18. Mark Bitner, 19. Tracy Readinger, 20. Wes McIntyre, 21. Kyle Robbins, 22. Tracy Hines. NT

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USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS IN PENNSYLVANIA

11-A.J. Foyt

9-Larry Dickson, Tommy Hinnershitz & Johnny Thomson

8-Brady Bacon

7-Greg Weld

6-Justin Grant, Jim Hurtubise, Roger McCluskey & Chris Windom

5-Gary Bettenhausen & Parnelli Jones

4-Bryan Clauson, Van Johnson, Levi Jones, Jud Larson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Lee Kunzman, Lee Osborne, Logan Seavey, Mitch Smith & Cole Whitt

2-Emerson Axsom, Rollie Beale, Don Branson, Pancho Carter, Tyler Courtney, Briggs Danner, Dave Darland, Elmer George, Tracy Hines, Ralph Liguori, Mitchel Moles, Jan Opperman, Jiggs Peters, Red Riegel, Eddie Sachs, Sammy Sessions, Tanner Thorson, Dick Tobias, Bobby Unser & Bruce Walkup

1-Dick Atkins, Joe Barzda, Karl Busson, Larry Cannon, Daron Clayton, Shane Cottle, Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, Bobby East, Cotton Farmer, Pat Flaherty, Damion Gardner, Darren Hagen, Jesse Hockett, C.J. Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Fred Linder, Jim McWithey, Thomas Meseraull, Charlie Musselman, Don Nordhorn, Pat O’Connor, Jim Packard, Billy Pauch, Paul Pitzer, Bill Puterbaugh, Johnny Rutherford, Ron Shuman, Jon Stanbrough, Dave Steele, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kenny Weld & Johnny White