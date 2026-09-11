Timms Capitalizes on Deitz’s Misfortune to Win at Port Royal

From Brian Walker

PORT ROYAL, PA (September 10, 2026) — They say you’d rather be lucky than good; but Ryan Timms was certainly both on his way to winning Thursday’s opening night of the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway.

The good part was when the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native wheeled the Liebig Motorsports #10 from sixth-to-second in 20 laps. The lucky part was when dominant race leader Chase Dietz blew a right rear tire on Lap 23 and gifted command of the field to Timms with three laps left.

Prior to that race-deciding moment, there was no shortage of drama already brewing at “The Speed Palace.” At the start of the 25-lapper, it was a showdown between the High Rollers and the PA Posse with Rico Abreu and Chase Dietz sharing the front row of the feature.

Abreu, back in the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 house car with Carquest colors, controlled the opening five laps before Dietz somehow narrowly squeezed between the High Limit championship leader and the outside wall to steal the lead on Lap 6.

It was only two laps later when chaos ensued as Dietz’ Stehman Motorsports #23 made contact with Kasey Jedrzejek in lap traffic and completed a 360 spin. From potentially disastrous to race-saving, he was able to retain his lead due to his ability to remain fired and drive away from the scene while Zach Hampton flipped and caused the stoppage.

Regaining his composure, the York, Pennsylvania native dominated the next stretch of the race as he built a 5.056-second advantage before the next stoppage on Lap 20 when fourth-running James McFadden went flipping off the fence. That restart would change the whole picture of the race when Dietz’ right rear exploded coming off turn two and he coasted to a stop with three laps left.

Assuming control of the race lead, Ryan Timms coasted home on the final restart to claim his second-career win with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing – the first being his $58,000 score in last year’s Tuscarora 50 finale at Port Royal Speedway.

Timms’ first trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this season marked his 16th overall win with Liebig Motorsports in 2026. The score officially locks them in to defend their Tusky title on Saturday – as Thursday’s winner has a set aside provisional (to start 19th) in the 50-lap finale should they not already earn a better starting position through Heat Races.

Justin Peck of Monrovia, Indiana followed Timms to the stripe – earning his third runner-up result in the last four High Limit events at Port Royal. It’s the fifth second-place finish of the season for Rudeen Racing as the #26 still hunts for their first High Limit win of 2026.

Aaron Reutzel took the final step on the podium with a crucial eight-to-third drive putting him one spot ahead of championship counterpart Rico Abreu. The Ridge & Sons Racing #87 now trails the Tony Stewart Racing #24 by only 43-points with 12 nights left to decide the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing title.

Abreu finished fourth from the pole while Doug Hammaker of Grantville, Pennsylvania – a two-time winner at the track this year – earned a High Limit career-best fifth (from 17th) aboard the Jim & Sandy Kline #22.

Giovanni Scelzi ran sixth in the Spire Motorsports #77, New Jersey’s Justin Whittall took Rod End Supply Hard Charger honors with a 22nd-to-7th run, Kerry Madsen finished eighth in the Vermeer Motorsports #55, Pennsylvanian Troy Wagaman Jr. grabbed ninth (from 18th) in the Heffner Racing #27, and Tanner Holmes rounded out the top-10 (from 19th) in the Buch Motorsports #13.

Chris Dolan won the PA Sprint Series main event.

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Thursday, September 10, 2026

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 69K-Ryan Smith, 15.320[2]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 15.398[18]

3. 23-Chase Dietz, 15.452[11]

4. 10-Ryan Timms, 15.483[8]

5. 71R-Logan Rumsey, 15.517[9]

6. 42-Sye Lynch, 15.597[17]

7. 26-Justin Peck, 15.611[1]

8. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 15.638[22]

9. 55-Kerry Madsen, 15.653[23]

10. 11-TJ Stutts, 15.659[12]

11. 9R-Chase Randall, 15.660[13]

12. 67-Justin Whittall, 15.670[14]

13. 12-Brent Shearer, 15.720[20]

14. 13-Tanner Holmes, 15.727[15]

15. 20-Brady Bacon, 15.745[16]

16. 39-Lucas Wolfe, 15.750[10]

17. 4-Kasey Kahne, 15.759[24]

18. 1K-Kelby Watt, 15.759[4]

19. 22-Doug Hammaker, 15.762[25]

20. 71-Parker Price Miller, 15.801[21]

21. 77K-Kody Hartlaub, 15.828[19]

22. 67X-JJ Loss, 15.864[7]

23. 19M-Brett Strickler, 15.964[5]

24. 20T-Ryan Taylor, 15.967[6]

25. 27S-Dylan Cisney, 15.978[3]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 9-Daison Pursley, 15.595[12]

2. 19-Brent Marks, 15.624[4]

3. 39M-James McFadden, 15.777[24]

4. 88-Tanner Thorson, 15.781[3]

5. 24-Rico Abreu, 15.806[13]

6. 21-Brian Brown, 15.840[6]

7. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 15.879[7]

8. 11A-Austin Bishop, 15.951[9]

9. 24D-Danny Sams III, 15.953[23]

10. 1A-Cameron Smith, 15.960[17]

11. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek, 15.963[5]

12. 55W-Logan Wagner, 15.982[18]

13. 8-Lance Dewease, 16.014[2]

14. 66-Ryan Newton, 16.020[14]

15. 6-Zach Hampton, 16.034[1]

16. 17-Mark Smith, 16.065[25]

17. 35-Buddy Schweibinz, 16.101[15]

18. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.122[20]

19. 10C-Matt Campbell, 16.123[8]

20. 88W-Austin McCarl, 16.156[16]

21. 47K-Kody Lehman, 16.212[21]

22. 38-Jordan Strickler, 16.281[19]

23. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.338[11]

24. 98-Ricky Peterson, 16.393[10]

25. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, [22]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chase Dietz[1]

2. 26-Justin Peck[3]

3. 71R-Logan Rumsey[2]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[5]

5. 22-Doug Hammaker[10]

6. 69K-Ryan Smith[4]

7. 4-Kasey Kahne[9]

8. 9R-Chase Randall[6]

9. 27S-Dylan Cisney[13]

10. 12-Brent Shearer[7]

11. 77K-Kody Hartlaub[11]

12. 20-Brady Bacon[8]

13. 19M-Brett Strickler[12]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[1]

2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 13-Tanner Holmes[7]

6. 67-Justin Whittall[6]

7. 11-TJ Stutts[5]

8. 71-Parker Price Miller[10]

9. 1K-Kelby Watt[9]

10. 39-Lucas Wolfe[8]

11. 20T-Ryan Taylor[12]

12. 67X-JJ Loss[11]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

2. 39M-James McFadden[1]

3. 9-Daison Pursley[4]

4. 8-Lance Dewease[7]

5. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[3]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

7. 6-Zach Hampton[8]

8. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[9]

9. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]

10. 10C-Matt Campbell[10]

11. 47K-Kody Lehman[11]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich[12]

13. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[13]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]

2. 21-Brian Brown[2]

3. 19-Brent Marks[4]

4. 55W-Logan Wagner[6]

5. 1A-Cameron Smith[5]

6. 11A-Austin Bishop[3]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]

8. 17-Mark Smith[8]

9. 88W-Austin McCarl[10]

10. 66-Ryan Newton[7]

11. 98-Ricky Peterson[12]

12. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss

13. 38-Jordan Strickler[11]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 12-Brent Shearer[1]

2. 66-Ryan Newton[4]

3. 10C-Matt Campbell[2]

4. 19M-Brett Strickler[13]

5. 98-Ricky Peterson[8]

6. 67X-JJ Loss[11]

7. 38-Jordan Strickler[14]

8. 39-Lucas Wolfe[3]

9. 47K-Kody Lehman[6]

10. 77K-Kody Hartlaub[5]

11. 20T-Ryan Taylor[7]

12. 20-Brady Bacon[9]

13. 48-Danny Dietrich[10]

14. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[12]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 23-Chase Dietz[2]

3. 26-Justin Peck[4]

4. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]

5. 9-Daison Pursley[5]

6. 10-Ryan Timms[6]

7. 19-Brent Marks[7]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 69K-Ryan Smith[1]

2. 67-Justin Whittall[3]

3. 11A-Austin Bishop[2]

4. 6-Zach Hampton[6]

5. 4-Kasey Kahne[5]

6. 71-Parker Price Miller[11]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

8. 11-TJ Stutts[7]

9. 9R-Chase Randall[9]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]

11. 17-Mark Smith[12]

12. 1K-Kelby Watt[15]

13. 88W-Austin McCarl[16]

14. 66-Ryan Newton[18]

15. 12-Brent Shearer[17]

16. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek[14]

17. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[10]

18. 27S-Dylan Cisney[13]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[6]

2. 26-Justin Peck[3]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

5. 22-Doug Hammaker[17]

6. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[9]

7. 67-Justin Whittall[22]

8. 55-Kerry Madsen[15]

9. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[18]

10. 13-Tanner Holmes[19]

11. 55W-Logan Wagner[16]

12. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]

13. 21-Brian Brown[12]

14. 71R-Logan Rumsey[11]

15. 69K-Ryan Smith[21]

16. 9-Daison Pursley[5]

17. 19-Brent Marks[7]

18. 1A-Cameron Smith[20]

19. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[25]

20. 42-Sye Lynch[13]

21. 11-TJ Stutts[26]

22. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek[27]

23. 23-Chase Dietz[2]

24. 8-Lance Dewease[14]

25. 39M-James McFadden[10]

26. 47K-Kody Lehman[28]

27. 6-Zach Hampton[24]

28. 11A-Austin Bishop[23]

PA Sprint Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 89D-Chris Dolan[2]

2. 89DX-Dustin Young[1]

3. 61D-Cole Dewease[10]

4. 1J-Reece Raudabaugh[4]

5. 53W-Jimmy White[5]

6. 97-Kenny Heffner[7]

7. 46-Mike Alleman[6]

8. 75-Dylan Shatzer[3]

9. 90-Ken Duke Jr[9]

10. 0Z-Zach Rhodes[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5V-Braeden Varner[4]

2. 88-Fred Arnold[1]

3. 25H-Chris Meleason[8]

4. 21C-Jarrett Cavalet[6]

5. 11E-Tyler Erdley[5]

6. 20-Doug Dodson[9]

7. 85-Tyler Schell[3]

8. 36-Mike Melair[10]

9. 98-Croix Beasom[7]

10. 21-Andrew Boyer[2]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 89D-Chris Dolan[4]

2. 11E-Tyler Erdley[2]

3. 61D-Cole Dewease[9]

4. 5V-Braeden Varner[1]

5. 21C-Jarrett Cavalet[3]

6. 20-Doug Dodson[12]

7. 89DX-Dustin Young[5]

8. 25H-Chris Meleason[7]

9. 98-Croix Beasom[18]

10. 90-Ken Duke Jr[17]

11. 46-Mike Alleman[13]

12. 97-Kenny Heffner[11]

13. 75-Dylan Shatzer[15]

14. 53W-Jimmy White[8]

15. 85-Tyler Schell[14]

16. 88-Fred Arnold[6]

17. 36-Mike Melair[16]

18. 1J-Reece Raudabaugh[10]

19. 0Z-Zach Rhodes[19]

20. 21-Andrew Boyer[20]