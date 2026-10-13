Aaron Reutzel Sidelined for High Limit Finale in Texas

(October 13, 2026) — Aaron Reutzel will sit out of the season finale for the High Limit Racing All-In Championship Friday and Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway from injuries suffered in a crash last Saturday during the series’ event at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City Kansas.

Reutzel was not cleared to drive by medical professionals on Monday, leading to the Ridge and Sons Racing Team to use a medical provisional that will award the team 47 points for each night of competition based on their point average throughout the season.

Reutzel is currently in third position in the High Limit Point Standings 32 points from second place Giovanni Scelzi and 77 points behind Rico Abreu for the top position.

During the 206 season Reutzel has amassed 11 victories and 25 top-five finishes during the 2026 campaign.