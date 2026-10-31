Tanner Thorson wins Trophy Cup battle, Landon Brooks wins the war

Tulare,CA (October 31,2026)- Tanner Thorson came from 15th to win the 50 lap “Trophy Cup” feature at Thunderbowl Raceway Saturday evening and grabbed a cool $10,000. The entire feature field was inverted according to accumulated points from Thursday and Friday nights. Landon Brooks came from 22nd place to finish 4th and captured the overall points championship and took home $3o,ooo.

Thorson passed leader Tanner Carrick on lap 19 and held on through several cautions and red flags. Following Thorson was Jett Barnes, Tanner Holmes, Landon Brooks and Justin Peck.

410 Sprints – Winged

A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. W-Tanner Thorson[15]; 2. 14-Jett Barnes[14]; 3. 2XM-Tanner Holmes[10]; 4. 21L-Landon Brooks[22]; 5. 26-Justin Peck[21]; 6. 88N-DJ Netto[17]; 7. 21T-Carson Macedo[23]; 8. 5K-Gauge Garcia[16]; 9. 24-Max Mittry[18]; 10. 2K-Jake Andreotti[8]; 11. X1-Chance Grasty[11]; 12. 2X-Justin Sanders[20]; 13. 10-Dominic Gorden[5]; 14. 8N-Cole Macedo[19]; 15. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[12]; 16. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]; 17. 87-Daison Pursley[24]; 18. 92-Dylan Bloomfield[6]; 19. 26R-Levi Hillier[9]; 20. 10J-Jace Park[13]; 21. 121-Caeden Steele[2]; 22. 21P-Robbie Price[1]; 23. 0-Tim Kaeding[4]; 24. 29-Bud Kaeding[7]

B Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 92-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden[3]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[6]; 4. 0-Tim Kaeding[4]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price[8]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele[7]; 7. 5D-Cole Danell[9]; 8. 10T-Tyler Thompson[5]; 9. 57-Billy Butler[10]; 10. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[11]; 11. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[1]; 12. (DNS) 77A-Levi Klatt; 13. (DNS) 31-Jett Yantis

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 92-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 2. 14-Jett Barnes[3]; 3. 87-Daison Pursley[7]; 4. 26-Justin Peck[6]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden[2]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele[10]; 7. 10T-Tyler Thompson[9]; 8. W-Tanner Thorson[8]; 9. 2K-Jake Andreotti[4]; 10. 26R-Levi Hillier[5]; 11. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[11]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. X1-Chance Grasty[2]; 2. 31-Jett Yantis[1]; 3. 24-Max Mittry[5]; 4. 21T-Carson Macedo[8]; 5. 8N-Cole Macedo[7]; 6. 0-Tim Kaeding[3]; 7. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[4]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick[9]; 9. 5D-Cole Danell[10]; 10. 2XM-Tanner Holmes[6]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 29-Bud Kaeding[2]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]; 3. 21L-Landon Brooks[7]; 4. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[3]; 5. 5K-Gauge Garcia[6]; 6. 88N-DJ Netto[8]; 7. 10J-Jace Park[5]; 8. 21P-Robbie Price[9]; 9. 77A-Levi Klatt[1]; 10. 57-Billy Butler[10]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 87-Daison Pursley, 12.873[29]; 2. 21T-Carson Macedo, 12.889[21]; 3. 14-Jett Barnes, 12.929[3]; 4. 26-Justin Peck, 13.006[27]; 5. W-Tanner Thorson, 13.031[34]; 6. 77A-Levi Klatt, 13.075[20]; 7. 10-Dominic Gorden, 13.104[13]; 8. 21L-Landon Brooks, 13.115[5]; 9. 2XM-Tanner Holmes, 13.116[17]; 10. 2X-Justin Sanders, 13.139[30]; 11. 0-Tim Kaeding, 13.144[19]; 12. 10T-Tyler Thompson, 13.148[33]; 13. 8N-Cole Macedo, 13.187[22]; 14. 5K-Gauge Garcia, 13.203[11]; 15. 88N-DJ Netto, 13.206[25]; 16. 26R-Levi Hillier, 13.208[16]; 17. 24-Max Mittry, 13.214[23]; 18. 92-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.221[4]; 19. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 13.221[8]; 20. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 13.239[7]; 21. 29-Bud Kaeding, 13.265[18]; 22. 21P-Robbie Price, 13.277[28]; 23. X1-Chance Grasty, 13.296[14]; 24. 2K-Jake Andreotti, 13.322[2]; 25. 10J-Jace Park, 13.381[26]; 26. 31-Jett Yantis, 13.383[35]; 27. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 13.441[24]; 28. 5D-Cole Danell, 13.465[9]; 29. 88A-Joey Ancona, 13.497[1]; 30. 9-Dustin Freitas, 13.622[10]; 31. 12-Jarrett Soares, 13.641[31]; 32. 121-Caeden Steele, 13.717[32]; 33. 11DB-Chase Goetz, 13.754[12]; 34. 57-Billy Butler, 14.037[6]; 35. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr, 16.768[15]