Andy Forsberg Scores 10th Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Andy Forsberg and the PHR Racing team were back in action on Saturday night in Marysville, CA where Forsberg picked up his 10th win of the season as the team captured another Spooktacular win.

“The Spooktacular Paul Hawes Memorial is really a race we enjoy coming to every year,” Andy Forsberg said. “This year it was a little more special to have our first grandson in the house with us and to get him in victory lane in his own fire suit is really cool.”

With 24 cars checked in for the final race of the season at the speedway which also marked the final race under Dennis Gage Promotions, Forsberg timed the PHR/Wilkie Masonry/Western Traffic Supply backed No. 92 fastest in time trials after going out nearly last.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Forsberg simply needed to finish in the Top-5 to earn a spot in the redraw, and he did just that as his third-place finish took care of business.

Pulling the one, Forsberg led the field to green for one final time in Marysville, CA for the season.

Out front, Forsberg was very strong as he grabbed the lead early and never looked back. Very strong in traffic, the Auburn, CA driver was able to keep the likes of Brad Bumgarner and Billy Wallace at bay.

With rain in the area in the days leading up to the race, the track surface stayed very fast and did have some tricky spots. Getting into traffic a few times, Forsberg was able to navigate the slower traffic flawlessly as he picked up his 10th win of the season.

“The track was super-fast, but we did get into traffic really fast and it made things exciting,” Forsberg said. “Luckily, a few cautions paused the action a few times which definitely helped our cause. I felt really good in traffic, and really happy to get this win in honor of Paul Hawes, and in what was Dennis Gage’s final night as a promoter.”

PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 43, Wins-10, Top 5’s-23, Top 10’s-29

ON TAP: The PHR team now prepares for Trophy Cup which kicks off this Thursday in Tulare, CA with Dylan Bloomfield handling the driving duties.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.