CUMMINS COMETH! ﻿2026 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR REVIEW

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (October 28, 2026)………The 3333 points Kyle Cummins garnered in the final 2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship standings seems fitting for the Princeton, Indiana racer who’s run variations of the 3 on his car for nearly a quarter century of sprint car racing from the 3c to the 3R to the 3p.

In 2026, he piloted the Petty Performance Racing/Avanti Windows & Doors – JUGO Superfoods/Mach-1/Stanton Chevy No. 3p to a second straight series title on the strength of a career high 11 wins, 351 laps led, 35 top fives, and 45 top tens in 48 feature starts, all of which ranked number one throughout the season.

Across a historic two-year span, Cummins has accrued a pair of USAC National Sprint Car titles, 21 wins, 567 laps led, 73 top fives, 89 top tens, and 97 starts, all categories in which he ranks number one among all series drivers on his way to backing up his first crown in 2025, while earning around $289,000 in total prize money for the year.

“I think I’m more excited about this one than I was the first one,” Cummins revealed. “I was always saying that just one would be cool. You can have a lucky year and it felt like everything went our way last year. To come out this year and back it up, I don’t know if everything went our way, but we definitely had a really good season.”

Cummins was focused on a different approach this year. After getting a first title under his belt the previous year, Cummins was dialed in on winning races and letting everything else take care of itself as far as the points were concerned.

“This year, because I won the championship once, every race I go to, I wanted to win,” Cummins explained. “Last year, I got real nervous and I really started points racing. If I was second and third, I kind of just stayed there because I was like, ‘hey it’s going to be a good points night.’ This year, I didn’t care about that at all. I was just trying to win races and it seemed like, this year, it’s worked out pretty good in staying consistent. If you know the team behind me, they want me to push the entire time. That was the big stepping stone from last year to this year.”

Cummins and crew were also compelled to tinker and experiment with new setups and combinations, especially in the early part of the season leading up to the busy and grueling summer months, namely USAC Indiana Sprint Week.

“It was a season where we tried a bunch of stuff just trying to get better for the bigger races,” Cummins admitted. “It was kind of a fun back-and-forth season of just trying stuff. We tried things at all the tracks we went to before Indiana Sprint Week. We were always kind of doing like a test session mainly to get good for Sprint Week.”

The 2026 season for Cummins and PPR could be summed up by saying that this was a checkbox type of year. There were many items left on Cummins’ radar that he was all in on crossing off throughout the year.

He notched his first ever USAC win at the Terre Haute Action Track’s 1/2-mile during April’s Jim Hurtubise Classic, then returned in July to score the USAC Indiana Sprint Week round there at the Don Smith Classic. In May, he checked off his first USAC triumph at Eldora Speedway’s 1/2-mile during #LetsRaceTwo then came back to The Big E in September to corral the 4-Crown Nationals. Adding to it, he also reigned for the first time at Knoxville Raceway’s 1/2-mile during May’s Corn Belt Clash.

“I was excited at Terre Haute and thought that was cool, but then to come back again during Sprint Week, I was probably more excited than I had been in a long time to win twice there,” Cummins fondly recalled. “Then, Eldora during the 4-Crown, that was even more exciting because it might be luck to do it once, but if you do it twice, you’ve got a pretty good car there. To knock those off was pretty exciting, and then Knoxville. To win those races I wanted to win and then to win them twice, that was definitely a cherry on top of the season for me.”

You can also mix in an Eastern Storm championship and an Indiana Sprint Week title for Cummins in 2026, the latter of which was where most of the season’s groundwork was geared to by the team.

“Our goal was to win Sprint Week,” Cummins said without hesitation. “Then, to be able to knock that off the list, that was something that I hadn’t done. That week seems like it’s harder than the whole year. For the whole year, if you have a couple of bad weekends, you can have a weekend off where you can sit and analyze the car and go through it. If you’re off at Sprint Week, once you start off, it’s really hard to get back on when you’re going back to back to back. During that week, everything has to work out right and everything’s so tight because there’s only a few races.”

All of the aforementioned major wins and crowns were accomplished for the first time after so many years of trying. Five of them came on 1/2-miles after only having one total in his career entering the 2026 season. Getting good on the bigger tracks has been a key to Cummins’ championship seasons, and a portion of his skill set that he now excels at after previously trying to find his footing.

“To win a USAC championship, I feel like you’ve got to be good at the 3/8-miles,” Cummins noted. “You’ve got to be good at the quarters, but 3/8-mile tracks are the ones you’ve got to be good at. The 3/8 to 1/2-miles are where I kind of struggled. Now, I feel way more comfortable running a 1/2-mile racetrack and I feel that we’re going to finish in the top three or top five for sure. Having a really good car on the big tracks is super important.”

In 2026, Cummins also collected his second consecutive Larry Rice Classic victory at Bloomington Speedway in May, then was victorious in the Eastern Storm opener in June at Grandview Speedway. He picked up a second straight score at Butler Motor Speedway, followed by the Sprintacular at Lincoln Park Speedway. He won again at Lincoln Park in late July during Indiana Sprint Week as well as the opening night of Sprint Car Smackdown in August at Kokomo.

Along the way, Cummins garnered an all-time record of 45 consecutive top 10 finishes in USAC National Sprint Car competition, spanning from the second race of the year at Volusia to the second to last race on the schedule at Central Arizona Raceway. That completely obliterated the former record of 29-straight top tens set by Kevin Thomas Jr. just last year in 2025.

On the path to the title, there was little resistance, and the pressure to perform was a fraction of what it was just one year ago, admitting the title race didn’t even register on his radar until August. After taking the point lead in the eighth round of the season in early April, Cummins never lifted as he backed up his dream season with another dream season in 2026.

With team owner Jerry Petty, and core team members Cameron LaRose, Zach Fields, and Kasey DeRenzy, it’s been a dream come true the 39-year-old Cummins after one of the finest two-year runs in series history.

“It’s been two years of a dream season,” Cummins stated. “A lot teams put in a lot of effort, but my guys go the extra mile. It’s kind of what makes me want to get up on the wheel a little bit extra just to reward them a little bit.”

Despite the fulfillment of back to back dream seasons, it was announced shortly after the final race of the campaign that the Petty Performance Racing national team was shutting down and would not continue into 2027. Thus closing the curtain on one of the most successful combinations and eras in USAC National Sprint Car history, albeit a relatively brief one.

﻿Thirteen (13) different drivers won feature events in 2026, tied for the most with the series since 2016: Kyle Cummins (11), Mitchel Moles (7), Justin Grant (6), Briggs Danner (5), Jake Swanson (5), Brady Bacon (3), Logan Seavey (3), Gavin Miller (2), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), Robert Ballou (1), Cale Coons (1), Trey Osborne (1), and Chase Stockon (1).

Justin Grant took second in the standings behind Cummins. Grant earned six wins at Ocala, Red Hill, The Dirt Track at IMS, Lawrenceburg, Tri-State, and Kokomo. His Indiana Sprint Week win in July at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway put him in an elite group alongside A.J. Foyt, Rich Vogler, Mel Kenyon, and Dave Darland as drivers who’ve accumulated 100 or more USAC national feature victories in their career. He also became the first driver to reach 70 career USAC National Sprint Car wins and also scored his sixth career Smackdown belt, and fourth in a row, in August at Kokomo.

Mitchel Moles tallied a third place points finish, his second consecutive top-three points placing. He earned a career best seven wins at Tri-State, Terre Haute, back to back nights at Red Hill, Big Diamond, Williams Grove, and Circle City. His seven wins were more than double his career total of five over his first four seasons with the series.

Jake Swanson equaled a career high by taking fourth place in the final points. He grabbed a career best five USAC National Sprint Car wins in 2026 at Volusia and Paragon, as well as three of the final five events of the year at Lawrenceburg’s Greg Staab Memorial, and twice at Central Arizona during the prelims of the Western World Championships.

Kevin Thomas Jr. changed teams midway through the season from Rock Steady Racing to BBI Motorsports. With BBI, he won twice, including the Indiana Sprint Week round at Kokomo and his record extending sixth Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State, which made him just the fifth driver in series history to win 50 career races, while finishing fifth in points.

Briggs Danner equaled his career best with a sixth place points finish to go along with a career best five feature victories at Lawrenceburg, Circle City, and Bridgeport, where he got his first national win after recording his first ever sprint car start and win with USAC East Coast in 2020. He also added wins at Action Track USA and a second straight dub at Eldora.

C.J. Leary was seventh in points with 13 top fives and 26 top tens while driving for himself, the Fox Bros., Hunter Maddox, and Michael Motorsports. In February, he reached a milestone by making his 500th career USAC National Sprint Car feature start, and in May, he set a new USAC National Sprint Car ironman record with his 328th consecutive feature start.

Chase Stockon returned to victory lane on Friday the 13th in February at Ocala Speedway. It was his first win in the Sunshine State of Florida in eight years. Stockon also added 10 top fives, 25 top tens, and 40 laps led as the wheelman for Tom and Laurie Sertich’s No. 92. Stockon went on to finish 8th in the standings, his 14th top 10 points finish in 15 years.

Logan Seavey finished ninth in points but led the series standings for the first seven races of the year with early season victories in Florida at both Volusia and Ocala en route to the Winter Dirt Games championship. In September, he prevailed in the closest finish of the year by a 0.061 second margin over Kyle Cummins in USAC’s first trip to Lernerville in 15 years.

Robert Ballou became the 12th driver in USAC National Sprint Car history to reach the 40-win mark in July’s Indiana Sprint Week show at Bloomington. The victory came in dramatic fashion when Gavin Miller ran out of fuel on the final lap as Ballou raced by to pick up his only win of the USAC season, while rounding out the top 10 in the season points.

Veteran Brady Bacon moved past Dave Darland and into second place on the all-time USAC National Sprint Car win list in 2026 with a trio of scores at Eldora’s #LetsRaceTwo, Knoxville’s Corn Belt Clash, and Circle City, the latter of which was his sixth career Indiana Sprint Week win at six different tracks. He has now won a USAC Sprint Car race in 16-straight years.

Cale Coons earned USAC National Sprint Car Max Papis Innovations Rookie of the Year honors with a superb season in which he became a first time series winner. During a Smackdown prelim in August at Kokomo, the son of USAC career Triple Crown champion Jerry Coons Jr. became part of the 10th father/son duo to win a USAC National Sprint Car feature.

Coons was one of three drivers to win his first USAC National Sprint Car feature event in 2026 along with Trey Osborne and Gavin Miller. The 6’8” tall Osborne returned to Ocala and won at the place he suffered injuries at two years ago and did so with a quarter century old Mopar engine. Gavin Miller was a quick learner on the scene in 2026 as the true sprint car Rookie won twice, first at Amarillo’s Bomb City 40, then pocketed the biggest payday of the year with a $42,450 reward in the season finale Western World Championships at Central Arizona Raceway.

Furthermore, the largest car count in Indiana Sprint Week history of 71 greeted competitors at Lincoln Park Speedway in July. Justin Grant shared the series lead with Kyle Cummins by tallying 45 top 10 finishes, both of which broke the former record of 44 set by Cummins in 2025. Grant also grabbed the most fast qualifying times with 10. Cale Coons led all drivers with 16 heat race wins.

The biggest charge of the season was +18 by Cale Coons with a 25th to 7th run in July at the Bloomington Speedway round of Indiana Sprint Week.

Seven drivers started all 48 feature events: Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Chase Stockon, and Jake Swanson. Ten drivers competed at every event with the aforementioned group, plus Kevin Thomas Jr., Logan Seavey, and Cale Coons.

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2026 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Kyle Cummins

Entrant Champion: Petty Performance Racing #3p

Most Feature Wins: 11-Kyle Cummins

Rookie of the Year: Cale Coons

Most Laps Led: 351-Kyle Cummins

Most Top Fives: 38-Kyle Cummins

Most Top-Tens: 45-Kyle Cummins & Justin Grant

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 10-Justin Grant

Most Heat Race Wins: 16-Cale Coons

Most Feature Starts: 48-Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

Biggest Charge of the Year: (+18) Jul 31: Bloomington Speedway – Cale Coons (25th to 7th)

Closest Finish of the Year: (0.061 Second) Sep 11: Lernerville Speedway – Logan Seavey over Kyle Cummins

=================

2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Driver Points

Pos. Pts. Driver, Hometown

1 3333 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

2 3150 Justin Grant, Ione, California

3 3075 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, California

4 2873 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California

5 2657 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama

6 2654 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania

7 2498 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

8 2485 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Indiana

9 2446 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

10 2341 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, California

11 2233 (R) Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

12 1970 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

13 1759 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

14 1567 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Indiana

15 1188 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

16 1084 (R) Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pennsylvania

17 1067 Ricky Lewis, Oxnard, California

18 904 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Indiana

19 833 Harley Burns, Brazil, Indiana

20 619 Stevie Sussex, Tempe, Arizona

21 609 Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, Arizona

22 564 (R) Troy Carey, Tullamore, New South Wales

23 527 (R) David Gasper, Goleta, California

24 506 Kobe Simpson, Bonham, Texas

25 422 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Indiana

26 412 (R) Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

27 409 Todd Hobson, Clyde, Victoria

28 407 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Washington

29 399 Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Missouri

30 357 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Indiana

31 327 Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky

32 278 Hunter Maddox, Bedford, Indiana

33 256 (R) Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

34 251 Jack Hoyer, Frankfort, Indiana

35 222 (R) Steven Snyder Jr., Rising Sun, Maryland

36 218 (R) Jakeb Boxell, Zanesville, Indiana

37 202 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

38 201 Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire

39 201 (R) Colin Parker, Martinsville, Indiana

40 174 (R) Austin Nigh, Greenfield, Indiana

41 145 (R) Ryan Harrison, Rothwell, Northamptonshire

42 96 Braxton Cummings, Bedford, Indiana

43 86 (R) Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Indiana

44 85 Kyle Shipley, Phoenix, Arizona

45 80 Kent Schmidt, Owensville, Indiana

46 77 (R) Austin Cory, Morristown, Indiana

47 65 (R) Jason Cherry, Blandon, Pennsylvania

48 64 (R) Bryce Andrews, Kenosha, Wisconsin

49 59 (R) Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Oklahoma

50 54 (R) Austin Hawkins, Sumner, Illinois

51 44 (R) Justin Zimmerman, Athens, Texas

52 42 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

53 30 (R) Landon Butler, Bushnell, Florida

54 20 (R) Hilton Rowett, Bordertown, South Australia

55 10 (R) Collin Ambrose, Owensboro, Kentucky

(R) represents a USAC National Sprint Car Rookie

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2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Entrant Points

Pos. Pts. Entrant, Team Location

1 3333 Petty Performance Racing, Litchfield Park, Arizona (#3p)

2 3150 TOPP Motorsports, Plymouth, Indiana (#4)

3 3075 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19AZ)

4 2873 Daming Swanson Motorsports, Danville, Indiana (#5T)

5 2654 Hogue Racing Enterprises, Westampton, New Jersey (#39)

6 2485 Tom & Laurie Sertich, Princeton, Indiana (#92)

7 2480 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Indiana (#3R)

8 2446 Abacus Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#57)

9 2291 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Indiana (#12)

10 2231 Joe Dooling/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Freeport, Texas (#63)

11 1968 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19)

12 1687 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, New York (#20)

13 1458 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Indiana (#14)

14 1354 BBI Motorsports, Peoria, Arizona (#15)

15 1192 Fox Brothers-Brayden Fox Racing, West Lafayette, Indiana (#53)

16 1188 Trey Osborne Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#6T)

17 1094 Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Phoenix, Arizona (#21AZ)

18 1082 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana (#30)

19 955 Ricky Lewis Motorsports, Camarillo, California (#41)

20 730 Britt Aero Racing, Brazil, Indiana (#16)

21 729 Rex Calderwood Racing, Goodyear, Arizona (#6)

22 647 Jason Setser, Columbus, Indiana (#G5)

23 624 CB Industries-Spire Motorsports, Mooresville, North Carolina (#87)

24 564 Troy Carey Motorsports, Tullamore, New South Wales (#45N)

25 525 2B Racing, Marion, Indiana (#2B)

26 496 Kevin Simpson, Bonham, Texas (#21K)

27 424 Epperson Racing, Camby, Indiana (#2E)

28 422 Jeff Pretorius, Yorktown, Indiana (#9z)

29 404 Tyler Sturgeon Racing, Camby, Indiana (#77s)

30 396 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Indiana (#5K)

31 376 Crum Racing, Mooresville, Indiana (#83c)

32 357 Brandon Mattox Racing, Brazil, Indiana (#28)

33 350 Hunter Maddox Racing, Bloomington, Indiana (#24m)

34 327 Larry Gentry, Robards, Kentucky (#10)

35 251 Chris Hoyer, Frankfort, Indiana (#11)

36 244 JMO Motorsports, Mohnton, Pennsylvania (#3BC)

37 218 Westfall Racing, Pleasant Hill, Ohio (#54)

38 201 Tom Harris Motorsport, Banbury, Oxfordshire (#84)

39 201 Knight Racing, Mooresville, Indiana (#16K)

40 176 Wedgewood Motorsports, Cincinnati, Ohio (#98)

41 174 Ninety Seven Enterprises, Greenfield, Indiana (#97)

42 145 Murray Harrison, Rothwell, Northamptonshire (#97UK)

43 96 Bub & Amanda Cummings, Bedford, Indiana (#71B)

44 86 Doherty Brothers Racing, Elgin, Illinois (#8T)

45 77 Chad Cory, Morristown, Indiana (#49)

46 72 Davis Brothers Racing, Owensville, Indiana (#49x)

47 65 Jason Cherry, Blandon, Pennsylvania (#67c)

48 64 Team MSR, Kenosha, Wisconsin (#17)

49 55 Black Gold Motorsports, Lebanon, Indiana (#0G)

50 54 Austin Hawkins, Sumner, Illinois (#5A)

51 44 Kristi & David Herrell Racing, Athens, Texas (#1)

52 42 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Illinois (#4K)

53 40 Paul Hazen, Columbia City, Indiana (#57H)

54 35 Dwight Cheney, Peru, Indiana (#42)

55 10 Collin Ambrose, Owensboro, Kentucky (#36)

=================

2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Max Papis Innovations Rookie of the Year Points

Pos. Pts. Driver, Hometown

1 2233 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

2 1084 Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pennsylvania

3 564 Troy Carey, Tullamore, New South Wales

4 527 David Gasper, Goleta, California

5 412 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

6 256 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

7 222 Steven Snyder Jr., Rising Sun, Maryland

8 218 Jakeb Boxell, Zanesville, Indiana

9 201 Colin Parker, Martinsville, Indiana

10 174 Austin Nigh, Greenfield, Indiana

11 145 Ryan Harrison, Rothwell, Northamptonshire

12 86 Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Indiana

13 77 Austin Cory, Morristown, Indiana

14 65 Jason Cherry, Blandon, Pennsylvania

15 64 Bryce Andrews, Kenosha, Wisconsin

16 59 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Oklahoma

17 54 Austin Hawkins, Sumner, Illinois

18 44 Justin Zimmerman, Athens, Texas

19 30 Landon Butler, Bushnell, Florida

20 20 Hilton Rowett, Bordertown, South Australia

21 10 Collin Ambrose, Owensboro, Kentucky

=================

2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Schedule & Results

Feb 9: Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Feb 10: Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Daming Swanson Motorsports #5T)

Feb 11: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida

WINNER: Trey Osborne (Trey Osborne Racing #6T)

Feb 12: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Feb 13: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida

WINNER: Chase Stockon (Tom & Laurie Sertich #92)

Feb 14: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Apr 3: Red Hill Raceway – Sumner, Illinois

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Apr 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Apr 12: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

﻿May 1: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

May 2: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

May 15: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

May 16: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Chris Dyson Racing #20)

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

May 21: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

May 29: Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

May 30: Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Chris Dyson Racing #20)

Jun 5: Red Hill Raceway – Sumner, Illinois

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jun 6: Red Hill Raceway – Sumner, Illinois

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jun 16: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Jun 17: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Jun 18: Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jun 19: Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jun 21: Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Jun 27: Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, Michigan

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Jul 3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Jul 23: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 24: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Jul 25: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (BBI Motorsports #15)

Jul 26: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 28: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Chris Dyson Racing #20)

Jul 29: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Daming Swanson Motorsports #5T)

Jul 30: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Jul 31: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Aug 1: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Aug 28: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Cale Coons (Dooling Autosports/Curb-Agajanian #63)

Aug 29: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 11: Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Sep 18: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Sep 19: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (BBI Motorsports #15)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Sep 26: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Oct 9: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Daming Swanson Motorsports #5T)

Oct 17: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, Texas

WINNER: Gavin Miller (Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ)

Oct 22: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Daming Swanson Motorsports #5T)

Oct 23: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Daming Swanson Motorsports #5T)

Oct 24: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Gavin Miller (Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ)

=================

FEATURE WINS

11-KYLE CUMMINS (Apr 12 at the Terre Haute Action Track, May 1 at Bloomington Speedway, May 15 at Eldora Speedway, May 29 at Knoxville Raceway, Jun 16 at Grandview Speedway, Jun 27 at Butler Motor Speedway, Jul 3 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 24 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 30 at the Terre Haute Action Track, Aug 27 at Kokomo Speedway & Sep 26 at Eldora Speedway)

7-MITCHEL MOLES (May 2 at Tri-State Speedway, May 20 at the Terre Haute Action Track, Jun 5 at Red Hill Raceway, Jun 6 at Red Hill Raceway, Jun 18 at Big Diamond Speedway, Jun 19 at Williams Grove Speedway & Sep 18 at Circle City Raceway)

6-JUSTIN GRANT (Feb 14 at Ocala Speedway, Apr 3 at Red Hill Raceway, Jul 23 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Jul 26 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Aug 1 at Tri-State Speedway & Aug 29 at Kokomo Speedway)

5-BRIGGS DANNER (Apr 11 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, May 21 at Circle City Raceway, Jun 17 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Jun 21 at Action Track USA & Sep 24 at Eldora Speedway)

5-JAKE SWANSON (Feb 10 at Volusia Speedway Park, Jul 29 at Paragon Speedway, Oct 9 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Oct 22 at Central Arizona Raceway & Oct 23 at Central Arizona Raceway)

3-BRADY BACON (May 16 at Eldora Speedway, May 30 at Knoxville Raceway & Jul 28 at Circle City Raceway)

3-LOGAN SEAVEY (Feb 9 at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb 12 at Ocala Speedway & Sep 11 at Lernerville Speedway)

2-GAVIN MILLER (Oct 17 at Route 66 Motor Speedway & Oct 24 at Central Arizona Raceway)

2-KEVIN THOMAS JR. (Jul 25 at Kokomo Speedway & Sep 19 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-ROBERT BALLOU (Jul 31 at Bloomington Speedway)

1-CALE COONS (Aug 28 at Kokomo Speedway)

1-TREY OSBORNE (Feb 11 at Ocala Speedway)

1-CHASE STOCKON (Feb 13 at Ocala Speedway)

=================

FEATURE LAPS LED

351-Kyle Cummins

151-Jake Swanson

140-Mitchel Moles

138-Brady Bacon

126-Briggs Danner

109-Justin Grant

94-Gavin Miller

77-Kevin Thomas Jr.

63-Robert Ballou

52-Logan Seavey

47-Trey Osborne

40-Chase Stockon

32-Cale Coons

22-Jadon Rogers

17-Harley Burns & C.J. Leary

15-Ryan Bernal

7-Thomas Meseraull

5-Jacob Denney

2-Ricky Lewis

=================

TOP 5 FEATURE FINISHES

35-Kyle Cummins

28-Justin Grant

26-Mitchel Moles

24-Jake Swanson

19-Kevin Thomas Jr.

18-Brady Bacon & Briggs Danner

13-C.J. Leary

10-Logan Seavey & Chase Stockon

8-Robert Ballou

5-Gavin Miller

4-Cale Coons, Jacob Denney & Jadon Rogers

3-Hayden Reinbold & Stevie Sussex

2-Thomas Meseraull

1-Ryan Bernal, Christian Bruno, Shane Cottle, Trey Osborne, Hunter Schuerenberg & Steven Snyder Jr.

=================

TOP 10 FEATURE FINISHES

45-Kyle Cummins & Justin Grant

40-Mitchel Moles

39-Jake Swanson

31-Briggs Danner

30-Kevin Thomas Jr.

28-Logan Seavey

26-Robert Ballou & C.J. Leary

25-Chase Stockon

23-Cale Coons

21-Brady Bacon

15-Gavin Miller & Hayden Reinbold

14-Jadon Rogers

8-Stevie Sussex

6-Ricky Lewis

5-Thomas Meseraull

4-Jacob Denney & Trey Osborne

3-Harley Burns, Hunter Schuerenberg, Gunnar Setser & Steven Snyder Jr.

2-Max Adams, Ryan Bernal & Shane Cottle

1-Saban Bibent, Donny Brackett, Christian Bruno, Charles Davis Jr., Steven Drevicki, David Gasper, Todd Hobson, Dalton Stevens, Shawn Westerfeld, Eli Wilhelmus, Chet Williams & J.J. Yeley

=================

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by LearnLab)

10-Justin Grant

9-Kyle Cummins

6-Briggs Danner, Mitchel Moles & Jake Swanson

4-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-C.J. Leary & Gavin Miller

1-Hayden Reinbold

=================

FAST QUALIFIERS (Presented by LearnLab)

Feb 9: Volusia Speedway Park – Jake Swanson (16.489)

Feb 10: Volusia Speedway Park – Kevin Thomas Jr. (17.145)

Feb 11: Ocala Speedway – Kyle Cummins (14.675)

Feb 12: Ocala Speedway – Briggs Danner (13.907)

Feb 13: Ocala Speedway – Justin Grant (13.910)

Apr 3: Red Hill Raceway – Mitchel Moles (14.327)

Apr 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary (14.210)

Apr 12: Terre Haute Action Track – Justin Grant (21.267)

May 1: Bloomington Speedway – Mitchel Moles (11.432)

May 2: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins (13.418)

May 15: Eldora Speedway – Justin Grant (15.875)

May 16: Eldora Speedway – Kyle Cummins (15.734)

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track – Kyle Cummins (19.567)

May 21: Circle City Raceway – Kyle Cummins (11.601)

May 29: Knoxville Raceway – Briggs Danner (18.562)

May 30: Knoxville Raceway – C.J. Leary (19.017)

Jun 5: Red Hill Raceway – Justin Grant (14.545)

Jun 6: Red Hill Raceway – Mitchel Moles (14.615)

Jun 16: Grandview Speedway – Briggs Danner (13.787)

Jun 17: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Briggs Danner (15.244)

Jun 18: Big Diamond Speedway – Briggs Danner (14.871)

Jun 19: Williams Grove Speedway – Jake Swanson (20.061)

Jun 20: Port Royal Speedway – Kyle Cummins (17.985)

Jun 21: Action Track USA – Justin Grant (10.565)

Jun 27: Butler Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (14.872)

Jul 3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Mitchel Moles (12.291)

Jul 23: The Dirt Track at IMS – Justin Grant (11.913)

Jul 24: Lincoln Park Speedway – Mitchel Moles (11.694)

Jul 25: Kokomo Speedway – Jake Swanson (12.570)

Jul 26: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Briggs Danner (13.839)

Jul 28: Circle City Raceway – Jake Swanson (11.852)

Jul 29: Paragon Speedway – Kyle Cummins (14.462)

Jul 30: Terre Haute Action Track – Jake Swanson (19.463)

Jul 31: Bloomington Speedway – Hayden Reinbold (11.337)

Aug 1: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (12.862)

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant (12.648)

Aug 28: Kokomo Speedway – Gavin Miller (12.772)

Sep 11: Lernerville Speedway – Jake Swanson (15.096)

Sep 18: Circle City Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (11.649)

Sep 19: Tri-State Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13.839)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Justin Grant (14.979)

Oct 9: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (13.626)

Oct 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins (13.836)

Oct 17: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14.030)

Oct 22: Central Arizona Raceway – Kyle Cummins (15.339)

Oct 23: Central Arizona Raceway – Gavin Miller (15.280)

=================

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS (Presented by K1 RaceGear, TJ Forged, K & N Filters & Indy Powersports)

16-Cale Coons

13-Kyle Cummins

11-Robert Ballou, Briggs Danner & Mitchel Moles

10-Jadon Rogers

9-Justin Grant, Logan Seavey & Jake Swanson

8-C.J. Leary, Ricky Lewis & Kevin Thomas Jr.

6-Hayden Reinbold & Chase Stockon

5-Brady Bacon

4-Charles Davis Jr. & Trey Osborne

3-Harley Burns, David Gasper, Gavin Miller & Stevie Sussex

2-Jacob Denney, Rylan Gray, Thomas Meseraull & Gunnar Setser

1-Ed Aikin, Ryan Bernal, Shane Cottle, Chance Crum, Todd Hobson, R.J. Johnson, Cannon McIntosh, Zack Pretorius, Hunter Schuerenberg, Dayton Shelton, Steven Snyder Jr. & Eli Wilhelmus

=================

SEMI WINS (Presented by Five Star Bodies)

3-Jake Swanson

2-Logan Calderwood, Briggs Danner, Aric Gentry, Hayden Reinbold, Caleb Shietze & Eli Wilhelmus

1-Saban Bibent, Jakeb Boxell, Harley Burns, Troy Carey, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, David Gasper, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Ricky Lewis, Hunter Maddox, Thomas Meseraull, Gavin Miller, Mitchel Moles, Jadon Rogers, Gunnar Setser, Chase Stockon, Ricky Thornton Jr. & J.J. Yeley

=================

DASH WINS

1-Brady Bacon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

=================

C-MAIN WINS (Presented by Cook Out)

1-Beau Brandon, Shane Cottle, Mitchel Moles, Trey Osborne, Jadon Rogers, Caleb Shietze, Dalton Stevens & Jesse Vermillion

=================

D-MAIN WINS (Presented by ProSource)

1-Blake Vermillion

=================

FEATURE STARTS

48-Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

47-Cale Coons, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

44-Robert Ballou & Hayden Reinbold

35-Jadon Rogers

29-Trey Osborne

28-Brady Bacon

26-Ricky Lewis

23-Gunnar Setser

20-Harley Burns

18-Gavin Miller

17-Charles Davis Jr.

16-Logan Calderwood

12-David Gasper & Stevie Sussex

11-Troy Carey, Thomas Meseraull & Kobe Simpson

10-Zack Pretorius

9-Todd Hobson & Hunter Schuerenberg

8-Chance Crum, Jacob Denney, Aric Gentry & Chelby Hinton

7-Eli Wilhelmus

6-Max Adams, Jakeb Boxell, Steven Drevicki, Tom Harris, Jack Hoyer, Hunter Maddox & Shawn Westerfeld

5-Ryan Bernal, Saban Bibent, Christian Bruno, Shane Cottle, Ryan Harrison, Ronald Helmick, R.J. Johnson, Dirk Rimrott, Dalton Stevens, Olivia Thayer & J.J. Yeley

4-Chase Howard, Brandon Mattox & Steven Snyder Jr.

3-Rylan Gray, J.J. Hughes, Connor Lundy, Austin Nigh, Colin Parker, Kendall Ruble, Carson Short, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Adam Taylor & Chet Williams

2-Ed Aikin, Ryan Barr, Donny Brackett, Beau Brandon, Nate Carle, Jason Cherry, Michael Clark, Joey Crilly, Braxton Cummings, Gabriel Gilbert, Brecken Guerrero, Tony Helton, Brenden Hires, Joe Kata, Riley Kreisel, Cannon McIntosh, Greg Mitchell, Todd Moule, Brett Rose, Glen Saville, Adyn Schmidt, Kent Schmidt, Keith Sheffer II, Wesley Smith, Verne Sweeney, Steve Thomas, Ricky Thornton Jr. & Ben Woods

1-Garrett Abrams, Bryce Andrews, Jacob Begenwald, James Boyd, Clinton Bruns, Wyatt Burks, Daylan Chambers, Mario Clouser, Austin Cory, Kale Drake, Paul Dues, Dakota Earls, Jacob Ewing, Jason Ferguson, Scott Frack, Austin Hawkins, Brian Heitkamp, Abby Hohlbein, Collin Jackson, John Jerich, Kyle Johnson, Jordan Kinser, Elijah Knoke, Jake Kouba, Mike Larrison, James Lyerla, Caden McCreary, R.J. Miller, John Mollick, Tony Paquette, Brian Ruhlman, Aidan Salisbury, Sam Scott, Dayton Shelton, Caleb Shietze, Kyle Shipley, Lance Silvers, Brandon Spithaler, Cooper Sullivan, Colt Treharn, James Turnbull II, Cole Wakim, Jeremy Weaver, Dustin Webber, Noah Whitehouse, Austin Williams, Kyle Willis & Justin Zimmerman

=================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE (Presented by Rod End Supply)

2/9: Volusia Speedway Park – Chase Stockon (17th to 8th)

2/10: Volusia Speedway Park – Brady Bacon (18th to 6th)

2/11: Ocala Speedway – Chelby Hinton (21st to 14th)

2/12: Ocala Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (19th to 10th)

2/13: Ocala Speedway – Briggs Danner (13th to 7th)

2/14: Ocala Speedway – Justin Grant (8th to 1st)

4/3: Red Hill Raceway – C.J. Leary (18th to 10th)

4/11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – David Gasper (23rd to 14th)

4/12: Terre Haute Action Track – Briggs Danner (14th to 6th)

5/1: Bloomington Speedway – Trey Osborne (24th to 15th)

5/2: Tri-State Speedway – Donny Brackett (16th to 7th)

5/15: Eldora Speedway – Todd Hobson (22nd to 9th)

5/16: Eldora Speedway – Steven Snyder Jr. (14th to 4th)

5/20: Terre Haute Action Track – Cale Coons (18th to 10th)

5/21: Circle City Raceway – Kyle Cummins (10th to 3rd)

5/29: Knoxville Raceway – Brady Bacon (11th to 3rd)

5/30: Knoxville Raceway – R.J. Johnson (20th to 11th)

6/5: Red Hill Raceway – Cale Coons (15th to 5th)

6/6: Red Hill Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (10th to 3rd)

6/16: Grandview Speedway – Christian Bruno (19th to 5th)

6/17: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Chase Stockon (12th to 4th)

6/18: Big Diamond Speedway – Robert Ballou (15th to 6th)

6/19: Williams Grove Speedway – Robert Ballou (14th to 6th)

6/21: Action Track USA – Logan Seavey (14th to 6th)

6/27: Butler Motor Speedway – Hayden Reinbold (22nd to 13th)

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson (18th to 8th)

7/23: The Dirt Track at IMS – Cale Coons (18th to 8th)

7/24: Lincoln Park Speedway – Robert Ballou (22nd to 10th)

7/25: Kokomo Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (22nd to 15th)

7/26: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Hunter Schuerenberg (24th to 16th)

7/28: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant (14th to 4th)

7/29: Paragon Speedway – C.J. Leary (21st to 12th)

7/30: Terre Haute Action Track – Hunter Schuerenberg (23rd to 6th)

7/31: Bloomington Speedway – Briggs Danner (24th to 8th)

8/1: Tri-State Speedway – Dalton Stevens (24th to 10th)

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (20th to 8th)

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Robert Ballou (20th to 11th)

8/29: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 14th)

9/11: Lernerville Speedway – Chase Stockon (15th to 11th)

9/18: Circle City Raceway – Kyle Cummins (10th to 5th)

9/19: Tri-State Speedway – Kendall Ruble (23rd to 14th)

9/24: Eldora Speedway – Jakeb Boxell (19th to 12th)

9/26: Eldora Speedway – Saban Bibent (23rd to 7th)

10/9: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Robert Ballou (19th to 10th)

10/17: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (11th to 3rd)

10/22: Central Arizona Raceway – J.J. Yeley (23rd to 11th)

10/23: Central Arizona Raceway – Mitchel Moles (22nd to 9th)

10/24: Central Arizona Raceway – David Gasper (16th to 6th)

=================

FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER (Presented by Dirt Draft)

2/9: Volusia Speedway Park – C.J. Leary (16.352)

2/10: Volusia Speedway Park – Jake Swanson (17.588)

2/11: Ocala Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.887)

2/12: Ocala Speedway – Chase Stockon (14.142)

2/13: Ocala Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14.621)

2/14: Ocala Speedway – Kyle Cummins (14.296)

4/3: Red Hill Raceway – Justin Grant (14.594)

4/11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (14.317)

4/12: Terre Haute Action Track – Justin Grant (21.015)

5/1: Bloomington Speedway – Jake Swanson (11.829)

5/2: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.669)

5/15: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon (16.178)

5/16: Eldora Speedway – Justin Grant (16.032)

5/20: Terre Haute Action Track – Kevin Thomas Jr. (19.495)

5/21: Circle City Raceway – Jake Swanson (11.925)

5/29: Knoxville Raceway – Briggs Danner (18.658)

5/30: Knoxville Raceway – Kyle Cummins (19.089)

6/5: Red Hill Raceway – Justin Grant (14.545)

6/6: Red Hill Raceway – Cale Coons (14.741)

6/16: Grandview Speedway – Jake Swanson (13.483)

6/17: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Kyle Cummins (15.203)

6/18: Big Diamond Speedway – Jake Swanson (15.166)

6/19: Williams Grove Speedway – Brady Bacon (20.634)

6/20: Port Royal Speedway – C.J. Leary (18.102)

6/21: Action Track USA – Mitchel Moles (10.609)

6/27: Butler Motor Speedway – Chase Stockon (15.079)

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Justin Grant (12.633)

7/4: Lincoln Park Speedway – Mitchel Moles (12.093)

7/23: The Dirt Track at IMS – Justin Grant (11.913)

7/24: Lincoln Park Speedway – Robert Ballou (12.270)

7/25: Kokomo Speedway – Cale Coons (12.900)

7/26: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins (13.863)

7/28: Circle City Raceway – Gavin Miller (12.046)

7/29: Paragon Speedway – Brady Bacon (14.845)

7/30: Terre Haute Action Track – Kyle Cummins (19.814)

7/31: Bloomington Speedway – Eli Wilhelmus (11.307)

8/1: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (12.656)

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Chase Stockon (12.766)

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.966)

8/29: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins (13.041)

9/11: Lernerville Speedway – Mitchel Moles (15.641)

9/18: Circle City Raceway – Mitchel Moles (11.992)

9/19: Tri-State Speedway – Chase Stockon (14.041)

9/24: Eldora Speedway – Kyle Cummins (15.164)

9/26: Eldora Speedway – Kyle Cummins (15.811)

10/9: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (13.793)

10/10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (13.916)

10/17: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Cale Coons (14.152)

10/22: Central Arizona Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (15.245)

10/23: Central Arizona Raceway – Kyle Cummins (15.508)

10/24: Central Arizona Raceway – Jake Swanson (15.221)

=================

MOST LAPS LED (Clean Air Award Presented by K & N Filters)

2/9: Volusia Speedway Park – Brady Bacon (19 laps led)

2/10: Volusia Speedway Park – Jake Swanson (25 laps led)

2/11: Ocala Speedway – Trey Osborne (30 laps led)

2/12: Ocala Speedway – Trey Osborne (17 laps led)

2/13: Ocala Speedway – Chase Stockon (35 laps led)

2/14: Ocala Speedway – Brady Bacon (36 laps led)

4/3: Red Hill Raceway – Justin Grant (14 laps led)

4/11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Briggs Danner (18 laps led)

4/12: Terre Haute Action Track – Kyle Cummins (26 laps led)

5/1: Bloomington Speedway – Kyle Cummins (29 laps led)

5/2: Tri-State Speedway – Jadon Rogers (22 laps led)

5/15: Eldora Speedway – Kyle Cummins (24 laps led)

5/16: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon (30 laps led)

5/20: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (30 laps led)

5/21: Circle City Raceway – Briggs Danner (24 laps led)

5/29: Knoxville Raceway – C.J. Leary (12 laps led)

5/30: Knoxville Raceway – Jake Swanson (19 laps led)

6/5: Red Hill Raceway – Mitchel Moles (13 laps led)

6/6: Red Hill Raceway – Mitchel Moles (16 laps led)

6/16: Grandview Speedway – Kyle Cummins (40 laps led)

6/17: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Briggs Danner (22 laps led)

6/18: Big Diamond Speedway – Mitchel Moles (30 laps led)

6/19: Williams Grove Speedway – Justin Grant (21 laps led)

6/21: Action Track USA – Briggs Danner (32 laps led)

6/27: Butler Motor Speedway – Kyle Cummins (30 laps led)

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Cummins (21 laps led)

7/23: The Dirt Track at IMS – Justin Grant (29 laps led)

7/24: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Cummins (30 laps led)

7/25: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (30 laps led)

7/26: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins (28 laps led)

7/28: Circle City Raceway – Brady Bacon (30 laps led)

7/29: Paragon Speedway – Jake Swanson (30 laps led)

7/30: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon (12 laps led)

7/31: Bloomington Speedway – Gavin Miller (23 laps led)

8/1: Tri-State Speedway – Harley Burns (17 laps led)

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins (15 laps led)

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Cale Coons (29 laps led)

8/29: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins (27 laps led)

9/11: Lernerville Speedway – Logan Seavey (25 laps led)

9/18: Circle City Raceway – Mitchel Moles (30 laps led)

9/19: Tri-State Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (23 laps led)

9/24: Eldora Speedway – Briggs Danner (30 laps led)

9/26: Eldora Speedway – Kyle Cummins (24 laps led)

10/9: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins (26 laps led)

10/17: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Gavin Miller (40 laps led)

10/22: Central Arizona Raceway – Jake Swanson (30 laps led)

10/23: Central Arizona Raceway – Jake Swanson (15 laps led)

10/24: Central Arizona Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (23 laps led)