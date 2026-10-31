Tanner Thorson takes Night #2 of “Trophy Cup”

Tulare,CA (Oct 30,2026)- Tanner Thorson won Night #2 of “Trophy Cup” at Thunderbowl Raceway after he took command on the final lap of 30 after race long leader Kaleb Montgomery lost power.

The Thunderbowl Raceway track crew produced a excellent track that provided great action throughout the feature. Kaleb Montgomery started on the pole and led laps 1-20 until the red flew as great racing was transpiring behind him among the top ten.

When the green waved again Tanner Thorson passed 2nd place Daison Pursley and started putting pressure on Montgomery with 9 to go. Thorson was using the low line as Montgomery continued near the wall. The duo ran side by side several times setting the stage for a great finish. As the white flag appeared Jett Barnes brought out a red flag.

With green white checker, Montgomery and Thorson were neck and neck as the white flew again, but Montgomery lost power and Thorson drove to the checkers. Even though Montgomery was relegated to a 20th place finsih, he pulled to the infield to cheers of the crowd and seemed pleased with the finish.

Thorson took the $7,500 win followed by Daison Pursley, DJ Netto, Cole Macedo and Landon Brooks. Saturday’s championship night has been moved up to the afternoon with impending weather moving in.

410 Sprints – Winged

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. W-Tanner Thorson[4]; 2. 87-Daison Pursley[3]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto[5]; 4. 8N-Cole Macedo[6]; 5. 21L-Landon Brooks[7]; 6. 26-Justin Peck[8]; 7. 2XM-Tanner Holmes[9]; 8. 21T-Carson Macedo[12]; 9. 24-Max Mittry[10]; 10. 2X-Justin Sanders[13]; 11. 5K-Gauge Garcia[14]; 12. 92-Dylan Bloomfield[24]; 13. 10-Dominic Gorden[17]; 14. X1-Chance Grasty[15]; 15. 26R-Levi Hillier[16]; 16. 2K-Jake Andreotti[23]; 17. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[2]; 18. 29-Bud Kaeding[21]; 19. 14-Jett Barnes[11]; 20. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[1]; 21. 10T-Tyler Thompson[19]; 22. 83T-Tanner Carrick[22]; 23. 31-Jett Yantis[18]; 24. 21P-Robbie Price[20]

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 10T-Tyler Thompson[1]; 2. 29-Bud Kaeding[3]; 3. 2K-Jake Andreotti[9]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[2]; 5. 92-Dylan Bloomfield[10]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 7. 5D-Cole Danell[12]; 8. 57-Billy Butler[11]; 9. 77A-Levi Klatt[6]; 10. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[13]; 11. 9-Dustin Freitas[8]; 12. 121-Caeden Steele[7]; 13. 10J-Jace Park[5]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. X1-Chance Grasty[2]; 2. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 3. 2XM-Tanner Holmes[6]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 5. 31-Jett Yantis[5]; 6. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[7]; 7. 87-Daison Pursley[8]; 8. 5D-Cole Danell[1]; 9. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[9]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 26R-Levi Hillier[2]; 2. 5K-Gauge Garcia[3]; 3. 121-Caeden Steele[1]; 4. 21T-Carson Macedo[8]; 5. W-Tanner Thorson[7]; 6. 10J-Jace Park[4]; 7. 10T-Tyler Thompson[6]; 8. 77A-Levi Klatt[5]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto[5]; 3. 9-Dustin Freitas[1]; 4. 14-Jett Barnes[8]; 5. 29-Bud Kaeding[4]; 6. 0-Tim Kaeding[6]; 7. 10-Dominic Gorden[7]; 8. 11DB-Chase Goetz[2]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 24-Max Mittry[5]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 3. 8N-Cole Macedo[6]; 4. 21L-Landon Brooks[7]; 5. 26-Justin Peck[8]; 6. 57-Billy Butler[1]; 7. 92-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 8. 2K-Jake Andreotti[4]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 87-Daison Pursley, 12.873[33]; 2. 21T-Carson Macedo, 12.889[35]; 3. 14-Jett Barnes, 12.929[10]; 4. 26-Justin Peck, 13.006[31]; 5. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 13.028[29]; 6. W-Tanner Thorson, 13.031[6]; 7. 10-Dominic Gorden, 13.104[4]; 8. 21L-Landon Brooks, 13.115[34]; 9. 2XM-Tanner Holmes, 13.116[26]; 10. 10T-Tyler Thompson, 13.148[19]; 11. 0-Tim Kaeding, 13.174[17]; 12. 8N-Cole Macedo, 13.187[25]; 13. 31-Jett Yantis, 13.194[22]; 14. 77A-Levi Klatt, 13.199[28]; 15. 88N-DJ Netto, 13.206[24]; 16. 24-Max Mittry, 13.214[13]; 17. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 13.221[16]; 18. 10J-Jace Park, 13.228[21]; 19. 29-Bud Kaeding, 13.234[23]; 20. 2K-Jake Andreotti, 13.243[5]; 21. 21P-Robbie Price, 13.277[9]; 22. 5K-Gauge Garcia, 13.289[3]; 23. 2X-Justin Sanders, 13.311[20]; 24. 92-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.323[7]; 25. X1-Chance Grasty, 13.327[15]; 26. 26R-Levi Hillier, 13.345[2]; 27. 11DB-Chase Goetz, 13.347[27]; 28. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 13.435[18]; 29. 5D-Cole Danell, 13.691[11]; 30. 121-Caeden Steele, 13.697[1]; 31. 88A-Joey Ancona, 13.803[30]; 32. 9-Dustin Freitas, 13.967[12]; 33. 57-Billy Butler, 14.037[14]; 34. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr, 16.768[8]; 35. (DNS) 12-Jarrett Soares