1 AGAIN! JOHNSON 3-PEATS AS USAC CRA CHAMP IN 2026

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana………(October 30, 2026)………At the beginning of the 2026 season, R.J. Johnson and Petty Performance Racing put the #1 on their car, designating the previous year’s Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car championship.

At the end of the 2026 campaign, they were still having fun and they were still the one.

The Laveen, Arizona racer captured his third consecutive USAC CRA crown after previous titles with the family-owned No. 51 in 2024, followed by the PPR No. 33p in 2025, and now the No. 1p in 2026. But no matter the number, Johnson had the competition’s number once again for his eighth career USAC Sprint Car title (5 Southwest & 3 CRA).

Johnson won four USAC CRA feature events in 2026 at Perris Auto Speedway twice, plus Central Arizona Raceway and Calistoga Speedway once each in his Avanti Windows & Doors – Apache Transport – JUGO Superfoods/Sherman/Stanton Chevy.

In what was the third largest championship point margin in USAC CRA history (334), Johnson also led all drivers with 17 top fives, 19 top tens, 9 fast qualifying times, and 9 heat race wins, and was the only driver to start all 22 series events.

“These last two years, it’s just been a complete dream,” exclaimed the 39-year-old Johnson regarding his partnership with PPR. “It’s been really good. We haven’t had any motor failures. We’ve had zero part failures or anything like that. No complaints here.”

Johnson opened the season in victory lane at California’s Perris Auto Speedway on Valentine’s Day, then took top honors at Central Arizona Raceway in April. In May, he drank the chocolate milk as the winner of the 66th running of the Salute to Indy at Perris, winning the event for the first time after 20+ years of trying. In September, he reigned victorious in what he called the biggest win of his career during the final night of September’s Louie Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway.

“The Louie was so big,” Johnson reflected. “I’ve been so close in many races with money like that to win and then not win it. As I took the white flag, I’m instantly going, “What’s going to happen? What’s going to go wrong?” Then, I run down and miss a corner and we end up with a photo finish with J.J. (Yeley). We brought two (PPR) cars and ran first and second. On the first night, J.J. won and I ran second, and then backed it up the next night with me winning and him running second.”

Not only does Johnson drive for PPR, it’s his full-time job, and he took on an added multi-tasking role by becoming a driver coach and mentor for Elijah Gile, while running the team’s operations, building and maintaining equipment, and doing the driving duties. He also gave credit to his right hand man, Jim Jenkins and crew chief Billy Chester.

Johnson made his USAC CRA Sprint Car debut in the series’ inaugural season in 2004 just weeks after his 17th birthday. He began racing quarter midgets at the age of six and competed in the class until he was 14. The same year he turned 14, Johnson also started racing full-size midgets and ultimately found his way to 360s and then 410 sprint cars soon after. His father, Ricky Johnson, is a former standout sprint car and midget racer as well. Ricky captured the Arizona Midget Racing Association title in 1993, and R.J. followed suit by scoring five AMRA championships in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2009.

In his USAC career, Johnson is a five-time Southwest 360 Sprint Car titlist, notching five consecutive trophies in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, while snagging each of the past three USAC CRA crowns in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) finished second in the series standings as he earned a top three USAC CRA points finish for the eighth consecutive year. In fact, he now hasn’t finished worse than sixth in points since 2009. He returned to victory lane for the first time in five seasons in October at Perris as he took the lead off the final corner to win a three-wide photo finish over R.J. Johnson and Charles Davis Jr.

Connor Lundy (Peoria, Arizona) improved upon his Rookie of the Year season in 2025 to finish third in the 2026 standings. Lundy corralled his first two career USAC CRA victories in 2026, first in July at Perris before dramatically surging off the final corner on the last lap to win by about an inch over R.J. Johnson by a mere 0.010 of a second.

The Rachel Guerrero Racing duo of drivers Verne Sweeney and Brecken Guerrero each notched their best career USAC CRA points finishes in 2026. Sweeney (Lomita, California) took fourth while Guerrero (Westminster, California) was fifth overall.

Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) was sixth in points on a limited schedule but led all drivers with six feature victories and 79 laps led in just 12 starts during the 2026 campaign. His season was accentuated by two separate three-race winning streaks. In March, he won on back-to-back nights at Imperial Valley Raceway, the latter of which he charged from third to first on the final lap by both Stevie Sussex and A.J. Bender to win his fifth straight Imperial Valley USAC CRA show. He then scored the following week at Perris, winning all three of those in his own car.

Lewis’ second three-race winning streak began in a heated confrontation with Tommy Malcolm after contact late in the race in May at Ventura knocked Malcolm out of contention. Lewis emerged with the win in a 360 c.i. powered car. He then won again on consecutive nights in May, this time driving for Bonneau Motorsports, at Central Arizona Raceway.

Rounding out the top 10 in points were Dayton Shelton (Prescott, Arizona) who finished seventh, followed by Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, California) in eighth, Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) ninth, and Cole Wakim (Simi Valley, California) 10th.

Overall, 10 different drivers won USAC CRA main events in 2026: Ricky Lewis (6), R.J. Johnson (4), Connor Lundy (2), Kaleb Montgomery (2), Jake Swanson (2), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), Gavin Miller (1), Brody Roa (1), Austin Williams (1), and J.J. Yeley (1).

Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, California) made just two starts, both at Santa Maria Speedway, and made both count. He won in both June and July, and has now won three career USAC CRA races, all three of which have come at Santa Maria.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California), the 2023 USAC CRA champion, graced victory lane once in 2026 during a June visit to Perris. Meanwhile, USAC Triple Crown champion J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona) grabbed a September Louie Vermeil Classic prelim win at Calistoga. Late race contact between Yeley and Ryan Bernal for the lead resulted in Bernal performing a 360 degree spin, followed by a post-race scuffle among the two drivers who both saw the incident quite differently.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama) dropped by for some early season USAC CRA competition, slipping back by Ricky Lewis on the final lap to win at Mohave Valley Raceway in February for BBI Motorsports, with a 360 engine to boot. In April, KTJ got the best of Lewis again as he led the final half of an April Central Arizona visit at the wheel of a Petty Performance Racing ride.

In the season-ending 59th Western World Championships at Central Arizona Raceway in conjunction with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) was the dominant figure early on as he won prelim night features during the first two nights of competition. On the final night, Western World Rookie Gavin Miller (Allentown, Pennsylvania) earned the biggest prize of the year by collecting a $42,450 check and his first USAC CRA win.

Hilo, Hawaii’s Daylin Perreira earned accolades as the 2026 USAC CRA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year. He’s the first driver from the Aloha State to win Rookie of the Year in the 23-year history of the series.

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2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS:

Driver Champion: R.J. Johnson

Entrant Champion: Petty Performance Racing #1p

Rookie of the Year: Daylin Perreira

Most Feature Wins: 6-Ricky Lewis

Most Laps Led: 79-Ricky Lewis

Most Top-Fives: 17-R.J. Johnson

Most Top-Tens: 19-R.J. Johnson

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 9-R.J. Johnson

Most Heat Race Wins: 9-R.J. Johnson

Most Feature Starts: 22-R.J. Johnson

Biggest Charge of the Year: (+19) Oct 23: Central Arizona Raceway – Justin Grant (25th to 6th)

2026 USAC CRA Sprint Car Driver Points

Pos. Pts. Driver, Hometown

1 1511 R.J. Johnson, Laveen, Arizona

2 1177 Austin Williams, Yorba Linda, California

3 1058 Connor Lundy, Peoria, Arizona

4 937 Verne Sweeney, Lomita, California

5 921 Brecken Guerrero, Westminster, California

6 825 Ricky Lewis, Oxnard, California

7 696 Dayton Shelton, Prescott, Arizona

8 661 Eddie Tafoya Jr., Chino Hills, California

9 644 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Arizona

10 582 Cole Wakim, Simi Valley, California

11 581 (R) Daylin Perreira, Hilo, Hawaii

12 518 Connor Speir, Fillmore, California

13 483 A.J. Bender, San Diego, California

14 425 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama

15 422 Stevie Sussex, Tempe, Arizona

16 381 (R) Bryan Whitley, Ventura, California

17 369 Brody Roa, Garden Grove, California

18 355 Bruce St. James, Phoenix, Arizona

19 337 (R) Wayne Siddle, Tucson, Arizona

20 295 David Gasper, Goleta, California

21 290 (R) Zate Legend, Riverside, California

22 267 Braden Chiaramonte, El Cajon, California

23 261 (R) Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

24 246 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

25 219 (R) Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pennsylvania

26 212 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California

27 210 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Indiana

28 200 Blake Hendricks, Simi Valley, California

29 197 Ryan Timmons, Pleasant Hill, California

30 168 Justin Grant, Ione, California

31 166 (R) Elijah Gile, Phoenix, Arizona

32 161 Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton, California

33 160 Jeff Dyer, Yucca Valley, California

34 160 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, California

35 152 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

36 149 Tommy Malcolm, Corona, California

37 146 (R) David Perry Jr., Camarillo, California

38 131 (R) Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

39 124 Brent Sexton, Lakeside, California

40 124 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

41 117 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Indiana

42 107 (R) Jim Vanzant, Prescott, Arizona

43 102 (R) Joshua Shipley, Surprise, Arizona

44 98 (R) Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

45 97 (R) Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania

46 92 Marty Hawkins, Santa Rosa, California

47 87 (R) Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

48 83 (R) Eric Englert, Laverne, California

49 83 (R) Troy DeGaton, Wickenburg, Arizona

50 82 (R) A.J. Hernandez, Phoenix, Arizona

51 77 Danny Faria Jr., Tipton, California

52 72 (R) Koen Crawford, Gilbert, Arizona

53 56 (R) Broedy Graham, Bakersfield, California

54 53 Jonas Reynolds, Moorpark, California

55 52 Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, Arizona

56 50 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, California

57 47 (R) Drake Cardey, Riverside, California

58 47 (R) Kobe Simpson, Bonham, Texas

59 42 Blake Bower, Brentwood, California

60 39 (R) B.J. Fernandez, Mililani, Hawaii

61 34 (R) Grant Schaadt, San Tan Valley, Arizona

62 33 (R) Bryan Drollinger, Lomita, California

63 32 (R) Kevin Mahoney, Dripping Springs, Texas

(R) represents a USAC CRA Sprint Car Rookie

2026 USAC CRA Sprint Car Entrant Points

Pos. Pts. Entrant, Team Location

1 1511 Petty Performance Racing, Litchfield Park, Arizona (#1p)

2 1177 Tom Dunkel Racing, Menifee, California (#17w)

3 1058 Matt Lundy, Peoria, Arizona (#97)

4 937 Rachel Guerrero, Westminster, California (#98)

5 921 Rachel Guerrero, Westminster, California (#98B)

6 696 Johnny Shelton Jr., Prescott, Arizona (#4D)

7 661 Eddie Tafoya, Chino Hills, California (#51T)

8 644 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Arizona (#47)

9 581 Daylin Perreira, Peoria, Arizona (#21p)

10 518 Connor Speir, Fillmore, California (#57x)

11 483 Richard Bender, Ramona, California (#21)

12 438 Petty Performance Racing, Litchfield Park, Arizona (#33p)

13 421 BBI Motorsports, Peoria, Arizona (#15)

14 381 Bryan Whitley, Oak View, California (#22)

15 369 BR Performance, Garden Grove, California (#91R)

16 359 Ricky Lewis Motorsports, Camarillo, California (#41)

17 355 Bruce St. James, Apache Junction, Arizona (#1AZ)

18 337 Wayne Siddle, Tucson, Arizona (#007)

19 295 Petty Performance Racing, Litchfield Park, Arizona (#3p)

20 290 Zate Legend, Riverside, California (#z8)

21 283 Jack Yeley, Waddell, Arizona (#2)

22 261 Joe Dooling/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Freeport, Texas (#63)

23 246 Abacus Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#57)

24 219 Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Phoenix, Arizona (#21AZ)

25 212 Daming Swanson Motorsports, Danville, Indiana (#5T)

26 207 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Indiana (#3R)

27 200 Tom Hendricks, Simi Valley, California (#14)

28 197 Dave Timmons, Pleasant Hill, California (#29T)

29 173 Cal-Sun Racing, Phelan, California (#39)

30 168 TOPP Motorsports, Plymouth, Indiana (#4)

31 161 Kaleb Montgomery Racing, Templeton, California (#3)

32 160 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19AZ)

33 146 David Perry Jr., Camarillo, California (#27)

34 131 CB Industries-Spire Motorsports, Mooresville, North Carolina (#87)

35 124 Brent Sexton, Lakeside, California (#44)

36 117 Tom & Laurie Sertich, Princeton, Indiana (#92)

37 107 Jim & Bonnie Vanzant, Prescott, Arizona (#3v)

38 102 Joshua Shipley, Surprise, Arizona (#2x)

39 98 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19)

40 97 Hogue Racing Enterprises, Westampton, New Jersey (#39)

41 92 Hawkins Motorsports, Gibsonville, North Carolina (#3m)

42 87 Trey Osborne Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#6T)

43 83 Troy DeGaton, Congress, Arizona (#39T)

44 83 Eric Englert, San Dimas, California (#35)

45 82 A.J. Hernandez, Phoenix, Arizona (#72)

46 77 Danny Faria Jr., Tipton, California (#17v)

47 72 Shon Crawford, Gilbert, Arizona (#48)

48 59 Petty Performance Racing, Litchfield Park, Arizona (#20RT)

49 53 JP1 Racing, Mesa, Arizona (#0)

50 52 Rex Calderwood Racing, Goodyear, Arizona (#4J)

51 50 Rex Calderwood Racing, Goodyear, Arizona (#6)

52 47 Kevin Simpson, Bonham, Texas (#21K)

53 39 B.J. Fernandez, Buckeye, Arizona (#87)

54 34 Grant Schaadt, San Tan Valley, Arizona (#88G)

55 33 Drollinger Brothers Racing, San Pedro, California (#71D)

2026 USAC CRA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Points

Pos. Pts. Driver, Hometown

1 581 Daylin Perreira, Hilo, Hawaii

2 381 Bryan Whitley, Ventura, California

3 337 Wayne Siddle, Tucson, Arizona

4 290 Zate Legend, Riverside, California

5 261 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

6 219 Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pennsylvania

7 166 Elijah Gile, Phoenix, Arizona

8 146 David Perry Jr., Camarillo, California

9 131 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

10 107 Jim Vanzant, Prescott, Arizona

11 102 Joshua Shipley, Surprise, Arizona

12 98 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

13 97 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania

14 87 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

15 83 Eric Englert, Laverne, California

16 83 Troy DeGaton, Wickenburg, Arizona

17 82 A.J. Hernandez, Phoenix, Arizona

18 72 Koen Crawford, Gilbert, Arizona

19 56 Broedy Graham, Bakersfield, California

20 47 Drake Cardey, Riverside, California

21 47 Kobe Simpson, Bonham, Texas

22 39 B.J. Fernandez, Mililani, Hawaii

23 34 Grant Schaadt, San Tan Valley, Arizona

24 33 Bryan Drollinger, Lomita, California

25 32 Kevin Mahoney, Dripping Springs, Texas

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINNERS:

Feb 14: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WINNER: R.J. Johnson (Petty Performance Racing #1p)

Feb 28: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, Arizona

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Bonneau Motorsports #78)

Mar 13: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, California

WINNER: Ricky Lewis (Ricky Lewis Motorsports #41)

Mar 14: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, California

WINNER: Ricky Lewis (Ricky Lewis Motorsports #41)

Mar 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WINNER: Ricky Lewis (Ricky Lewis Motorsports #41)

Apr 17: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: R.J. Johnson (Petty Performance Racing #1p)

Apr 18: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Petty Performance Racing #33p)

May 2: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

WINNER: Ricky Lewis (May Motorsports #8m)

May 15: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Ricky Lewis (Bonneau Motorsports #15)

May 16: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Ricky Lewis (Bonneau Motorsports #15)

May 23: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WINNER: R.J. Johnson (Petty Performance Racing #1p)

Jun 7: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

WINNER: Kaleb Montgomery (Kaleb Montgomery #3)

Jun 20: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WINNER: Brody Roa (BR Performance #91R)

Jul 4: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

WINNER: Kaleb Montgomery (Kaleb Montgomery #3)

Jul 11: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WINNER: Connor Lundy (Matt Lundy #97)

Aug 15: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WINNER: Connor Lundy (Matt Lundy #97)

Sep 5: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, California

WINNER: J.J. Yeley (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Sep 6: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, California

WINNER: R.J. Johnson (Petty Performance Racing #1p)

Oct 3: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WINNER: Austin Williams (Tom Dunkel Racing #17w)

Oct 22: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Daming Swanson Motorsports #5T)

Oct 23: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Daming Swanson Motorsports #5T)

Oct 24: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Gavin Miller (Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ)

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINS:

6-RICKY LEWIS (Mar 13 at Imperial Valley Raceway, Mar 14 at Imperial Valley Raceway, Mar 21 at Perris Auto Speedway, May 2 at Ventura Raceway, May 15 at Central Arizona Raceway & May 16 at Central Arizona Raceway)

4-R.J. JOHNSON (Feb 14 at Perris Auto Speedway, Apr 17 at Central Arizona Raceway, May 23 at Perris Auto Speedway & Sep 6 at Calistoga Speedway)

2-CONNOR LUNDY (Jul 11 at Perris Auto Speedway & Aug 15 at Perris Auto Speedway)

2-KALEB MONTGOMERY (Jun 7 at Santa Maria Speedway & Jul 4 at Santa Maria Speedway)

2-JAKE SWANSON (Oct 22 at Central Arizona Raceway & Oct 23 at Central Arizona Raceway)

2-KEVIN THOMAS JR. (Feb 28 at Mohave Valley Raceway & Apr 18 at Central Arizona Raceway)

1-GAVIN MILLER (Oct 24 at Central Arizona Raceway)

1-BRODY ROA (Jun 20 at Perris Auto Speedway)

1-AUSTIN WILLIAMS (Oct 3 at Perris Auto Speedway)

1-J.J. YELEY (Sep 5 at Calistoga Speedway)

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR FEATURE LAPS LED:

79-Ricky Lewis

71-R.J. Johnson

63-Connor Lundy

57-Kevin Thomas Jr.

48-Kaleb Montgomery

45-Jake Swanson

43-Austin Williams

34-Charles Davis Jr.

28-Tommy Malcolm

24-A.J. Bender

23-Brody Roa

22-David Gasper

21-Ryan Bernal

17-J.J. Yeley

14-Elijah Gile

13-Logan Seavey

12-Gavin Miller

11-Eddie Tafoya Jr.

8-Brecken Guerrero

6-Cole Wakim

5-Shon Deskins & Connor Speir

4-Ryan Timmons

2-Braden Chiaramonte

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES:

17-R.J. Johnson

11-Austin Williams

9-Ricky Lewis & Connor Lundy

7-Eddie Tafoya Jr.

6-Charles Davis Jr.

5-Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Daylin Perreira, Brody Roa, Stevie Sussex & Cole Wakim

3-A.J. Bender, Gavin Miller, Jake Swanson & J.J. Yeley

2-Cale Coons, Kaleb Montgomery & Connor Speir

1-Ryan Bernal, Braden Chiaramonte, Kyle Cummins, Jacob Denney, Jeff Fillingame, David Gasper, Elijah Gile, Justin Grant, Jadon Rogers, Logan Seavey, Ryan Timmons & Bryan Whitley

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES:

19-R.J. Johnson

14-Austin Williams

11-Connor Lundy

10-Ricky Lewis & Dayton Shelton

9-Brecken Guerrero, Verne Sweeney & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

8-Daylin Perreira

7-Cole Wakim

6-Charles Davis Jr. & Connor Speir

5-A.J. Bender, Brody Roa, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Bryan Whitley

4-Logan Seavey, Bruce St. James, Stevie Sussex & J.J. Yeley

3-Ryan Bernal, Braden Chiaramonte, Cale Coons, David Gasper, Zate Legend, Gavin Miller, Mitchel Moles & Jake Swanson

2-Tanner Carrick, Shon Deskins, Jeff Dyer, Elijah Gile, Justin Grant, Blake Hendricks, C.J. Leary, Kaleb Montgomery, David Perry Jr., Jadon Rogers, Wayne Siddle & Ryan Timmons

1-Logan Calderwood, Drake Cardey, Kyle Cummins, Jacob Denney, Danny Faria Jr., Jeff Fillingame, Chris Gansen, Gregg Gorski, Mark Henry Jr., Tommy Malcolm, Gary Marshall Jr., Nate Schank, Brent Sexton, Grant Sexton, Joshua Shipley, Chase Stockon, Brody Wake & Josh Young

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR FEATURE STARTS:

22-R.J. Johnson

21-Brecken Guerrero & Verne Sweeney

20-Connor Lundy

19-Austin Williams

14-Dayton Shelton

12-Ricky Lewis

11-Charles Davis Jr., Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Cole Wakim

10-Daylin Perreira & Connor Speir

9-A.J. Bender

8-Stevie Sussex

7-Zate Legend, Wayne Siddle, Bruce St. James, Bryan Whitley & J.J. Yeley

6-David Gasper & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Ryan Bernal, Braden Chiaramonte, Cale Coons, Brody Roa, Jadon Rogers & Logan Seavey

4-Blake Hendricks, Gary Marshall Jr. & Ryan Timmons

3-Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Troy DeGaton, Jacob Denney, Jeff Dyer, Mickey Gile, Justin Grant, Elexa Herrera, Rickey Kinney Jr., C.J. Leary, Tommy Malcolm, Gavin Miller, Mitchel Moles, Trey Osborne, David Perry Jr., Hayden Reinbold, Brent Sexton, Joshua Shipley, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson & Jim Vanzant

2-Tanner Carrick, Koen Crawford, Shon Deskins, Eric Englert, Elijah Gile, Marty Hawkins, Mark Henry Jr., A.J. Hernandez, Justin Kierce, Kaleb Montgomery, Nate Schank, Ricky Thornton Jr., Brody Wake & Josh Young

1-Robert Ballou, Jayme Barnes, Camie Bell, Sean Berardi, Blake Bower, Logan Calderwood, Drake Cardey, Bryan Drollinger, Danny Faria Jr., B.J. Fernandez, Jeff Fillingame, Chris Gansen, Gregg Gorski, Broedy Graham, Frankie Guerrini, Lonnie Hochstetler, Patrick Krob, Cade Lewis, Kevin Mahoney, Jonas Reynolds, Stevie Rogers, Grant Schaadt, Grant Sexton, Racin Silva, Kobe Simpson, Brandon Wiley & Vance Wofford

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

9-R.J. Johnson

3-Ricky Lewis

1-Cale Coons, Kyle Cummins, Charles Davis Jr., Cade Lewis, Connor Lundy, Gavin Miller, Jadon Rogers, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR HEAT RACE WINS:

9-R.J. Johnson

6-Austin Williams

4-Charles Davis Jr., Connor Lundy & Stevie Sussex

3-Braden Chiaramonte

2-A.J. Bender, Cale Coons, David Gasper, Brody Roa, Bruce St. James, Verne Sweeney & Cole Wakim

1-Ryan Bernal, Kyle Cummins, Brecken Guerrero, C.J. Leary, Ricky Lewis, Tommy Malcolm, Gavin Miller, Jadon Rogers, Dayton Shelton, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr., Ryan Timmons, J.J. Yeley & Josh Young

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR SEMI-FEATURE WINS:

1-Hayden Reinbold, Ricky Thornton Jr. & J.J. Yeley

2026 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR DASH WINS:

1-Charles Davis Jr., Brody Roa & Kevin Thomas Jr.