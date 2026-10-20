USAC/CRA & USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS SET TO RUMBLE AT CASA GRANDE’S “59th WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS”

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 19, 2026… The battle for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car crown will head to Central Arizona Raceway for three nights of action at the “59th Western World Championships.” Co-sanctioned with the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars, the historic and prestigious event will pay $7,500-to-win and $600-to-start on Thursday and Friday, with the Saturday finale paying $35,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start. With 39 pre-entries, the highly anticipated Arizona classic will also feature the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Southwest 360 Sprint Cars with 36 entries registered. Located in Casa Grande, Arizona at the Pinal County Fairgrounds, the Pit Gates at Central Arizona Raceway will open at 2:00pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 3:00pm, and practice will be at 5:00pm. For more event information or advance tickets, visit the track’s website at centralazraceway.com or call 520.754.0407.

The festivities will begin on Tuesday, October 20th with a special Meet and Greet at the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games from 6pm to 9pm in Chandler, Arizona. The following night, the track will host a “Practice Night” from 6pm to 9pm where fans can watch FOR FREE in the main grandstands.

For those that cannot be at the races, a live stream will be broadcast by FloRacing.com.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE REQUIRED at Central Arizona Raceway.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC National Sprint Car Series Rule Book will be followed and is online at usacracing.com.

With a purse over $200,000, there is extra money up for grabs at the three-day Western World Championships. Photographer Steve Lafond has already raised over $5,500 for the 35th Annual Lafond Jars of Change. The money will be awarded to the USAC 410 and 360 hard chargers all three nights.

Noted as an Arizona tradition since 1968 when Bob Cleberg took the checkered flags at the Manzanita Speedway, the “Western World Championships” has been a premier event for sprint car racing. While the headline divisions and host tracks may have changed, some of the most notable names in the sport have claimed victory at the Western World Championships. Hall of Fame racers like Jan Opperman, Rick Ferkel, Ron Shuman, Bubby Jones, Lealand McSpadden, Sammy Swindell, and Steve Kinser have stood atop the podium. Last year, Logan Seavey topped both nights of the Western World at the fast Casa Grande oval. The event winner’s list along with the USAC 410 pre-entry list is at the end of this release.

Since April 11, 2025, the fast 3/8-mile clay oval has hosted eight USAC/CRA events. Ricky Lewis topped both May events and leads all drivers with three Casa Grande victories. Mitchel Moles established the 1-lap track record of 15.024 seconds on October 24, 2025.

Heading to the Western World Championships, the two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona holds a 287-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson has four feature wins, nine Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, seven heat race victories, one qualifier win, nineteen top-10 finishes, and 68 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked seventh with fifteenth career wins, Johnson will be looking to continue his championship bid with his first Western World triumph.

Yorba Linda, California’s “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams is ranked second in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, has one feature win, six heat race victories, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 32 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently tied for eighth overall with Bryan Clauson with twelve career wins, the veteran driver will have his sights on adding a Casa Grande victory to his resume.

Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona sits third in the championship point standings. Driving the Matt Lundy owned #97 Apache Transport / JUGO Superfoods Sherman, Lundy has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, two hard charger awards, eleven top-10 finishes, and 63 feature laps led to his credit. Connor will be looking to join the winner’s list of the Western World Championships.

Lomita, California’s Verne Sweeney ranks fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the Rachel Guerrero owned #98 Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Sweeney has recorded two heat race victories and nine top-10 finishes on the season. The veteran driver will be looking to score his first USAC/CRA main event triumph at Central Arizona Raceway.

Brecken Guerrero of Westminster, California sits fifth in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. Driving the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Guerrero has one heat race victory, nine top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2024 PAS Young Guns Sprint Car Champion have his sights on his first career USAC/CRA win at the Pinal County Fairgrounds.

“The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira of Hilo, Hawaii leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over Bryan Whitley, Wayne Siddle, Zate Legend, David Perry Jr., Cale Coons, Elijah Gile, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Troy DeGaton, A.J. Hernandez, Koen Crawford, Broedy Graham, Drake Cardey, Eric Englert, B.J. Fernandez, Grant Schaadt, Bryan Drollinger, and Kevin Mahoney.

Defending USAC National Sprint Car Champion and 2024 Western World winner, Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana will lead a strong contingent from the Midwest including Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles, Jake Swanson, Briggs Danner, “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., C.J. Leary, Chase Stockon, 2025 Western World winner Logan Seavey, and Robert Ballou.

Central Arizona Raceway is located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Arizona. To get to the track, take Exit 194 from Interstate 10, then head east seven miles to the fairgrounds. For 3-day tickets, 2-day tickets, single day tickets, or camping information, visit centralazraceway.com.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SPRINT CAR WINNERS: 1968-Bob Cleberg; 1969-Bob Huebner; 1970-Jerry McClung; 1971-Jan Opperman; 1972-Jan Opperman; 1973-Earl Wagner; 1974-Rick Ferkel; 1975-Ron Shuman; 1976-Bubby Jones; 1977-Ron Shuman; 1978-Lealand McSpadden; 1979-Tim Green; 1980-Sammy Swindell; 1981-Ron Shuman; 1982-Steve Kinser; 1983-Steve Kinser; 1984-Ron Shuman; 1985-Steve Kinser; 1986-Bobby Davis Jr.; 1987-Steve Kinser; 1988-Mark Kinser; 1989-Sammy Swindell; 1990-Steve Kinser; 1991-Danny Lasoski; 1992-Steve Kinser; 1993-Lealand McSpadden; 1994-Ron Shuman; 1995-Lealand McSpadden; 1996-Steve Kinser; 1997-Mark Kinser; 1998-Tyler Walker; 1999-Donny Schatz; 2000-Jay Drake; 2001-Jeremy Sherman; 2002- Bud Kaeding; 2003-Tony Elliott; 2004-Bud Kaeding; 2005-Dave Darland; 2006-Josh Wise; 2007-Jerry Coons Jr.; 2008-Kevin Swindell; 2009-Sammy Swindell; 2010-Donny Schatz; 2011-Donny Schatz; 2012-Wayne Johnson; 2013-Bryan Clauson; 2014-Matt Rossi, 2015-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Chris Windom, 2017-Chase Stockon, 2018-Tyler Courtney, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2020-Tyler Courtney, 2021-Logan Seavey, 2022-Jake Swanson, 2023-Daison Pursley, 2024-Kyle Cummins, 2025-Logan Seavey.

WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS USAC 410 PRE-ENTRIES: 1P-R.J. Johnson, 3M-Marty Hawkins, 3P-Kyle Cummins, 3R-Stevie Sussex, 4-Justin Grant, 4D-Dayton Shelton, 5-Jadon Rogers, 5T-Jake Swanson, 6-Robert Ballou, 6T-Trey Osborne, 15-Kevin Thomas Jr., 17-Ryan Bernal, 17GP-Elijah Gile, 17W-Austin Williams, 17X-Cole Wakim, 18-David Gasper, 19-Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr., 21AZ-Gavin Miller, 21K-Kobe Simpson, 21P-Daylin Perreira, 33P-J.J. Yeley, 38-Chet Williams, 38X-Tyler Cato, 39-Briggs Danner, 41-Ricky Lewis, 47-Charles Davis Jr., 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr., 57-Logan Seavey, 63-Cale Coons, 67X-Alex Peck, 77M-C.J. Leary, 87-Jacob Denny, 92-Chase Stockon, 97-Connor Lundy, 98-Verne Sweeney, 98B-Brecken Guerrero, 007-Wayne Siddle.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Ricky Lewis, 4-R.J. Johnson, 2-Connor Lundy, 2-Kaleb Montgomery, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Brody Roa, 1-Austin Williams, 1-J.J. Yeley.

CASA GRANDE AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Mitchel Moles – 15.024 (10/24/25)

CASA GRANDE AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Ricky Lewis, 2-Logan Seavey, 1-David Gasper, 1- R.J. Johnson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-1421, 2. Austin Williams-1134, 3. Connor Lundy-965, 4. Verne Sweeney-881, 5. Brecken Guerrero-865, 6. Ricky Lewis-708, 7. Dayton Shelton-645, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-593, 9. Charles Davis Jr.-573, 10. Daylin Perreira (R)-561, 11. Cole Wakim-535, 12. Connor Speir-518, 13. A.J. Bender-483,

14. Bryan Whitley (R)-381, 15. Brody Roa-369, 16. Bruce St. James-355, 17. Wayne Siddle (R)-307, 18. Zate Legend (R)-290, 19. Braden Chiaramonte-267, 20. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245.

2026 AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Kyle Cummins-3181, 2. Justin Grant-2982, 3. Mitchel Moles-2915, 4. Jake Swanson-2661, 5. Briggs Danner-2557, 6. Kevin Thomas Jr.-2477, 7. C.J. Leary-2347, 8. Chase Stockon-2368, 9. Logan Seavey-2311, 10. Robert Ballou-2291, 11. Cale Coons (R)-2115, 12. Hayden Reinbold-1872, 13. Brady Bacon-1759, 14. Jadon Rogers-1458, 15. Trey Osborne-1101, 16. Ricky Lewis-950, 17. Gunnar Setser-904, 18. Gavin Miller ®-865, 19. Harley Burns-833, 20. Logan Calderwood-609.