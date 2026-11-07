Justin Sanders takes Merced SCCT checkers

Merced,CA (Nov 6,2026)- Justin Sanders picked up another Sprint Car Challenge Tour win by taking the 30 lap feature win at Merced Speedway Friday night. Following Sanders was DJ Netto, Dylan Bloomfield, Jake Haulot and Chance Grasty.

360 Sprints – Winged

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto[3]; 3. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[6]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot[2]; 5. X1-Chance Grasty[7]; 6. 42X-Justyn Cox[10]; 7. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 8. 51-Jake Morgan[14]; 9. 56C-Carson Hammes[13]; 10. 29-Cole Croft[12]; 11. 55D-Dawson Hammes[8]; 12. 2D-Luke Hayes[11]; 13. 28K-Bryant Bell[17]; 14. 14-Jett Barnes[5]; 15. 5R-Ryan Rocha[15]; 16. 2A-Austin Wood[9]; 17. 9-Peter Paulson[16]; 18. (DNS) 7CS-Corbin Seay

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 2. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]; 4. 55D-Dawson Hammes[7]; 5. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 6. 2D-Luke Hayes[3]; 7. 56C-Carson Hammes[6]; 8. 5R-Ryan Rocha[8]; 9. 28K-Bryant Bell[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jett Barnes[2]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox[5]; 6. 29-Cole Croft[7]; 7. 51-Jake Morgan[6]; 8. 9-Peter Paulson[8]; 9. 7CS-Corbin Seay[9]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders, 10.467[8]; 2. 7H-Jake Haulot, 10.576[10]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto, 10.579[14]; 4. X1-Chance Grasty, 10.607[16]; 5. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield, 10.615[9]; 6. 14-Jett Barnes, 10.637[7]; 7. 2D-Luke Hayes, 10.684[11]; 8. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.761[13]; 9. 2A-Austin Wood, 10.792[4]; 10. 42X-Justyn Cox, 10.796[5]; 11. 56C-Carson Hammes, 10.810[18]; 12. 51-Jake Morgan, 10.826[12]; 13. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 10.862[1]; 14. 29-Cole Croft, 10.907[6]; 15. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 10.920[2]; 16. 9-Peter Paulson, 10.920[17]; 17. 28K-Bryant Bell, 10.920[3]; 18. 7CS-Corbin Seay, 10.920[15]