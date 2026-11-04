Trophy Cup Champs! Late Move Nets Landon Brooks and Hamilton Racing with Tiner Hirst Ent. Trophy Cup Title

PETERSEN MEDIA

Landon Brooks and the Hamilton Racing with Tiner Hirst Enterprise team ended their 2026 season emphatically on Saturday night as they claimed the championship at the 32nd Annual Trophy Cup.

“To sum up our weekend in a word would simply be ‘incredible’,’ Landon Brooks said. “Our team executed perfectly and put a ton of work into preparing for this race, and to earn the overall championship is surreal.”

With the event taking the best prelim run into Saturday’s finale, Brooks and company threw out Thursday’s 18th place effort and used a very strong Friday night to put themselves in a great position for Saturday night.

Timing the Lippert Construction/Tiner Hirst Ent./Mozingo Construction backed No. 21L machine in eighth quickest in time trials, the Rio Oso, CA driver charged from seventh to finish fourth in his heat race.

Sitting sixth in event points heading into the Friday night feature, Brooks was able to make up some ground on a surface that was far racier than what was offered up on Thursday night.

Working his way into the Top-5, Brooks closed the night out with a fifth-place finish and sat sixth in points heading into Saturday’s finale where he had a heat race to improve his points positioning.

Lining up seventh in his heat race, Brooks made a huge statement on the slick surface as he carved his way forward to a third-place finish which propelled him into a tie for second in the points heading into the fully inverted 50-lap feature event.

Taking the green flag from the 22nd starting position, Brooks avoided some chaos on the race’s initial start and was in 17thbefore a lap was completed.

When the action came to life, Brooks was patient in the opening laps as he was in 15th by the 10th lap and still avoiding some fireworks that took place around him.

Powering into eighth on a lap 14 restart, the picture started becoming more clear atop the point standings as Brooks had to keep Carson Macedo in his sights for the race within the race.

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Slipping back to ninth on the 16th lap, Brooks was able to work back into the eighth spot before the caution flew and then turned red for the scheduled fuel stop just prior to the race’s halfway point.

When the track turned back yellow, the entire Hamilton Racing team’s heart skipped a beat as Brooks was initially unable to bring the car back to life. Switching from a UTV push vehicle to a truck, the truck was able to break the rear tires loose and Brooks was off and ready to go to battle.

Continuing to battle inside the Top-10 as the race came back to life, Brooks kept Macedo in his sights as he entered the Top-5 on the 36th lap. With Macedo running just ahead of him, he knew it was imperative to make a pass as they entered the race tied in points.

A restart on the 45th lap is just what Brooks needed. Making a big move in turns one and two, Brooks took the fourth spot from Macedo and unofficially took the Trophy Cup points lead. Chasing after the lead trio, Brooks was able to hold the position in the final laps as he capped the race off with a 22nd to 4th effort and clinched the Trophy Cup points title.

“I really am so thankful to have so many great people behind me from the Hamilton family, the Tiner Hirst Ent. guys, my family, and of course all of the amazing partners associated with this team,” Brooks added.

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All season long, Brooks has been one of CA’s hardest chargers week in and week out. With his season now complete, Brooks picked up a total of 233 spots over all of his feature events this season culminating with a +18 effort on Saturday night which netted him the title.

Landon Brooks and Hamilton Racing would like to thank Lippert Construction, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Mozingo Construction, Dan Ewart Sales, Clow Valve, Vinyltech PVC Pipe, Teichert Construction, Advanced Drainage Systems, B Scadden Designs, SIP, North Bay Waterworks, Custom Pipe & Fabrication, Star Pipe Products, Westlake Pipe & Fittings, Eagle Chassis, XYZ Manufacturing, Inc. HRP, Sander Engineering, K1 Racegear, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Petersen Media, Met Tec Titanium, Slade Shocks, Wilwood Disc Brakes, System 1 Pro Ignition, and ZMax for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 54, Wins- 2, Top 5’s- 18, Top 10’s- 34

ON TAP: Landon Brooks and Hamilton Racing have completed their 2026 sprint car season.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Landon Brooks and team by following @LCBrooks60 on Twitter/X, 60LandonBrooks on Instagram, HamiltonRacing21L on Instagram, HamiltonRacingg on Twitter/X or by becoming a fan of Hamilton Racing on Facebook.

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