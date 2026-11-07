KODY SWANSON WINS FOURTH OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN, TAKING FRIDAY NON-WING FEATURE

From Steven Blakesley

LAS VEGAS, NV (November 6, 2026) – Kody Swanson of Kingsburg, Calif. added to his illustrious OnlyBulls Open Wheel Showdown career on Friday night, racing to the $10,000 prize in the inaugural Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Non-Wing feature at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Swanson’s victory in the 75-lap feature adds to his 2023 Midget and 2024 and 2025 Winged Sprint Car triumphs at the event.

“It feels really good. It’s been a lot of work the last three days. Sure appreciate the chance to come out and run the Open Wheel Showdown. What a special event,” Swanson said. “Really enjoy having a new challenge, new pavement, new division. It means a lot (to win for car owner Nick Bohanan). It didn’t sink in until you asked me. He’s been a great partner and a great friend. To be able to get him one of these of his own is pretty cool.”

Colorado’s Mike Hathaway was the fastest qualifier in the Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying before West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Famer Tony Hunt drew the pole position. Swanson drove quickly into the lead on lap two.

Swanson and Jackson Macenko of Cincinnati, Ohio traded the top spot in lapped traffic. A caution flew for Shawn Priest hitting the turn four wall. He was uninjured.

On the restart, Hathaway and Swanson drove underneath Macenko into turn three. Macenko spun exiting turn four and surrendered his track position at the front of the field.

Macenko and Colorado’s Bryan Gossel then collided in turn two for the next caution. A multi-car melee ensued on the next attempt to get racing underway. Austyn Gossel and Macenko locked bumpers, collecting Davey Hamilton, Sr. and Bryan Gossel as well for a grinding backstretch crash.

Following an open red for refueling, action continued with Hathaway leading Swanson at the front of the field. Swanson used the high side to re-take control of the race on lap 42. Swanson drove a 6.5 second advantage over the pack at the finish with Tacoma, Washington’s Evan Margeson in second. Mead, Colorado’s Chris Muhler was third followed by New Mexico’s Michael Fanelli and Austyn Gossel.

A full night of qualifying and heat race action was also presented on Friday night for the Fuel Winged Sprint Cars and Klotz Synthetics Open Wheel Modifieds. Medway, Mass. Jake Trainor was a lap away from prevailing in the Pole Shuffle to nab the Winged Sprint Car pole for Saturday night’s finale, before an engine failure unhinged his efforts. Meridian, Idaho’s Mike Murgoitio took advantage and grabbed the victory in a one-lap shootout over Kody Swanson. Murgoitio and Swanson will share the front row for Saturday’s 100-lap feature for $50,000 to win.

Heat race winners for the Winged Sprints included Davey Hamilton, Jr., Trainor, Aaron Willison, Murgoitio, Swanson, and Jeff Montgomery. 17-year-old William Ginn of Magic Valley, Idaho led qualifying.

Kyle Tellstrom drove around the outside of Kyle Jacks to win the Klotz Synthetics Modifieds pole shuffle, setting himself up for the 75-lap Saturday night feature worth $10,000 to win. Fast-time qualifier Shelby Stroebel of Kuna, Idaho will start second in Saturday’s event.

Stroebel, Sam Jacks, Eric Rhead, Tellstrom, Kyle Jacks, and Floridian Kyle Stickler won the heat races.

Sunrise Heavy Haul INEX Legends and INEX Bandoleros held qualifying action. Las Vegas’ Gavin Ray topped the Legends while Idaho’s Kyro Phipps led the Bandolero action. Both classes have their championship finales set for Saturday as well.

The Larry Trigueiro Memorial presented by Firstline Systems for Super Modifieds will have both its qualifying and its 40-lap feature for $10,000 to win on Saturday. Colorado’s Kyle Ray led both of Friday’s practices.

Saturday grandstands open at 11:30am for lower mains and final qualifying sessions before opening ceremonies at 2:15pm Saturday Adult tickets are $35 while youth ages 6-12 are $20. Race fan parking is free.

Speed Sport returns as the media partner with live coverage of the race on Speed Sport 2.

About the Open Wheel Showdown:

The Open Wheel Showdown is the premier pavement open wheel event in the country, attracting top drivers and teams from across the country to compete for record-breaking purses and national attention.