T.J.’s Takeaways from DIRTVision Retaining Streaming Rights for the Knoxville Nationals

Either DIRTVision or Floracing winning this contract has a lot of underlying impacts on the entire sport that could have influence on tracks and series throughout the country.

For World Racing Group retaining the Knoxville Nationals streaming rights on DIRTVision is a major win for the entire company. It became evident early last year that Floracing was going to make a full court press to obtain the Nationals.

Overtures started in the early part of the calendar year. Floracing increased their presence at Nationals this year with a full off site pre-race show and Michael Rigsby on hand all week was not just about gaining some additional traffic to their platform from Knoxville Nationals week.

As of last weekend I still was as unsure which direction the Marion County Fair Board would take with this as I was mid-summer. If you think about the partners and investors Floracing has, they have deep pockets, television, and a multi-sport platform to offer.

The optics for World Racing Group had they lost the Knoxville Nationals rights would have been more detrimental than Floracing losing as the challenger. Floracing with High Limit Racing has already carved out a much larger presence in sprint car racing than any other challenger to the World of Outlaws and WRG. Losing the Nationals to their biggest streaming competitor could eventually open the flood gates for other major events to change allegiances as well.

Ultimately the decision was made to continue WRG and Dirtvision as the streaming partner that has been a major part of the resurgence of the Knoxville Nationals over the past decade, giving WRG a nice win for the company going into the holidays.