RMI receives 5-year contract to continue operation of Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Russell Motorsports Inc. is thrilled to announce it has received a new contract from the El Dorado County Fair that will keep Dirt Track Racing a mainstay at Placerville Speedway.

The contract length is for 5 years with another 5-year option after that time. The new contract ensures that racing will continue to be an integral part of Placerville and the surrounding communities.

Russell Motorsports Inc. with Scott Russell and Kami Arnold, wanted to express their gratitude to El Dorado County Fairgrounds CEO Kathy Dunkak and the Fair Board for making it possible.

“We really want to send a huge thanks to CEO Kathy Dunkak and the Fair Board for working with us and making the new contract possible,” Promoter Scott Russell commented. “Kami and I appreciate our partnership with the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and the Fair Board. Racing has been an important part of this community and will continue to be so for years to come.”

Since opening in 1965, the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40 minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The track will finish off its 61st season of competition with the annual Hangtown 100 next week. The double header on Friday and Saturday November 13-14 showcases the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars.

For the second straight year Russell Motorsports Inc. has partnered with NASCAR Cup Series point leader Kyle Larson to co-Promote the event. Larson, a two-time Hangtown 100 winner, is set to climb behind the wheel of both a USAC National Midget and Winged 360 Sprint Car each day.

To combat the usual cold temperatures that are seen at the Hangtown 100, cars will hit the Placerville Speedway red clay at 2pm both days. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. The front gate opens at 1pm with live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer until 3pm.

Two-night ticket packages and single night tickets are available by visiting https://www.eventsprout.com/event/2026-hangtown-100 or by purchasing at the gate on race day.

Plenty of pit passes will also be available to take advantage of the extra seating in the pit area and get an up-close view of the cars.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.