Merced/Stockton double header wraps up SCCT season this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Merced, CA…What started in April will conclude this weekend when the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour caps 2026 with a Merced Speedway and Stockton Dirt Track double header.

This Friday November 6th Merced Speedway will host the rescheduled “Clash on the High Banks,” which was postponed by rain in April. It acts as a perfect tune-up for the Winged 360 portion of the “Chase Johnson Classic” that takes place on Saturday November 21st.

The always action-packed quarter mile happens to be one of the more centrally located tracks in California, which should make for a solid field from throughout our state. Merced Speedway is located one hour and 45 minutes from Sacramento and just under an hour from Fresno.

One night later, SCCT closes out the season with the 43rd annual “Tribute to Gary Patterson” at the Stockton Dirt Track on Saturday November 7th. It’s the traditional season ending event for the tour, which has taken place at the venue since 2017.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the 14th season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

The www.shopkylelarson.com A-main will hand out $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start each night. A pair of Hoosier Right Rear Tires will also be given away at both events from the Hoosier giveaway program.

Going into the final weekend of action, 2023 Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion Justyn Cox holds a commanding point lead. The driver of the Joshua Bates Racing No. 42x has claimed a pair of SCCT wins this year and has been a mark of consistency throughout Northern California.

Marysville’s Dawson Hammes is fresh off a career best SCCT finish of second at Petaluma Speedway on October 17th and looks maintain the runner up spot in points with two races remaining.

Rookie sensation Cole Croft picked up victory last time out in Petaluma and hopes to wrestle the second spot in the standings away on championship weekend. Just 22-points separate Hammes and Croft going into Merced Speedway on Friday.

Pit Stop USA Hard Charger in Petaluma, Carson Hammes, and Elk Grove’s Jake Morgan round out the top five in the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings heading into the final two rounds.

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Adult tickets for the Clash on the High Banks at Merced Speedway this Friday November 6th cost $25, juniors 11-15 will be $10, while kids 10 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day. Tickets and pit passes from the April rainout will be honored this Friday.

The pit gate will open at 4pm with the front gate opening at 5pm. Racing is scheduled to begin around 7pm. The muffler rule will be as follows: Flowmaster, SpinTech, Schoenfeld 14272735-78 or Extreme mufflers only.

The Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced, California 95431. It is approximately one hour and 45 minutes south of Sacramento and one hour north of Fresno. For information on the speedway visit http://www.mercedspeedway.net/

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Adult tickets for the 43rd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson at the Stockton Dirt Track this Saturday November 7th cost $25 while juniors 12-17, seniors 65+ and military with ID cost $20. Kids ages 5-11 are $10, with those four and under free.

Tickets can be purchased online via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/double-crown-championship-finales-scct-360-sprint-cars-wingless-sprints-tickets-2003211898714?aff=oddtdtcreator or at the gate on race day.

The front grandstand gate will open at 4pm with the pit meeting held at 3:30pm and cars on track shortly after 4pm. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow. Racing is slated for around 5pm. There is no muffler rule during the Tribute to Gary Patterson.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a quarter mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

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For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

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𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Friday November 6th: Merced Speedway (Clash on the High Banks)

Saturday November 7: Stockton Dirt Track (43rd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson)