Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Enter World of Outlaws World Finals Close to Third Consecutive Championship

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Nov. 2, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports is one event away from capturing its third World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship in a row.

David Gravel has guided the team to a 124-point lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings entering the Dave Smith Motors World of Outlaws World Finals, which runs this Wednesday through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C.

As long as Gravel finishes 20th or better in each of the three main events, he will wrap up the title. That would tie Gravel with Sammy Swindell for the fourth-most Series championships. Additionally, he would become only the fourth driver in Series history to produce three consecutive championships.

The Dirt Track at Charlotte has been a stellar track for Gravel, who has eight career World of Outlaws victories there. That ranks second most in Series history.

Also of note, Gravel has won one of the World of Outlaws World Finals rounds each of the last three years.

The team enters the weekend tied for second in World of Outlaws wins (11) while earning the most top fives (48) and top 10s (64) of any competitor this season.

SEASON STATS –

77 races, 11 wins, 50 top fives, 66 top 10s, 72 top 15s, 73 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C., for the Dave Smith Motors World of Outlaws World Finals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com. For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.