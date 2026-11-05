Abreu Sweeps Quick Times for World Finals Qualifying Night

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 4, 2026) – Two sessions of Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying fired off on-track action Wednesday evening for the Dave Smith Motors World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

North of 40 competitors signed in for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season sendoff event. Wednesday’s times set Heat Race lineups for Thursday and Friday’s programs. Feature points accumulated over those two nights will set Heats for Saturday’s $25,000-to-win season finale.

David Gravel showed no nerves in his quest to secure a third straight championship as he topped the charts in Flight A for Thursday’s program in the Big Game Motorsports No. 2. But it was Rico Abreu in the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 14 setting overall Simpson Quick Time with a 12.584 in Flight B.

Bill Balog, Buddy Schweibinz, Tyler Courtney, and Anthony Macri completed Flight A’s top five for Thursday while it was Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Garet Williamson, Tanner Holmes, and Sheldon Haudenschild in Flight B.

Abreu didn’t slow when the time came for Friday’s Qualifying session as his 12.542 in Flight A made it a clean sweep of the Simpson Quick Time Awards. Sheldon Haudenschild led the way in Flight B with a 12.678 behind the wheel of the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink Grand Prix Guava No. 18.

Buddy Schweibinz, Bill Balog, Giovanni Scelzi, and Parker Price-Miller rounded out the top five in Flight A for Friday. Cameron Smith, Tanner Holmes, Matt Farnham, and Carson Macedo completed the top five of Flight B.

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QUALIFYING RESULTS FOR THURSDAY:

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying A – Thursday Night (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 12.688[14]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.706[20]; 3. 69K-Buddy Schweibinz, 12.706[11]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.718[21]; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri, 12.773[13]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.799[5]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.841[3]; 8. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.841[19]; 9. 71-Parker Price Miller, 12.902[4]; 10. 9-Chase Randall, 12.903[17]; 11. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 12.922[9]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.940[1]; 13. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 12.953[7]; 14. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.997[12]; 15. 5-Chase Dietz, 13.019[22]; 16. 2MD-Darin Naida, 13.054[16]; 17. 14D-Zane DeVault, 13.111[15]; 18. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.170[2]; 19. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.187[18]; 20. 94-Hayden Wise, 13.224[8]; 21. 88C-Brogan Carder, 13.308[6]; 22. 41R-Dalton Rombough, 13.371[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying B – Thursday Night (2 Laps): 1. 14-Rico Abreu, 12.584[18]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.671[20]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.718[2]; 4. 13-Tanner Holmes, 12.720[3]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.725[13]; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.742[19]; 7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.743[4]; 8. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.787[12]; 9. 19-Brent Marks, 12.788[15]; 10. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.789[9]; 11. 1A-Cameron Smith, 12.801[8]; 12. 71R-Logan Rumsey, 12.836[5]; 13. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.842[21]; 14. 16C-Skylar Gee, 12.901[10]; 15. 5C-DJ Christie, 12.960[17]; 16. 6-Bryce Lucius, 12.980[6]; 17. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.985[1]; 18. 44-Chris Martin, 13.042[7]; 19. 49X-Zeth Sabo, 13.180[16]; 20. 21-Alex Therrien, 13.313[11]; 21. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 13.456[14]

QUALIFYING RESULTS FOR FRIDAY:

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying A – Friday Night (2 Laps): 1. 14-Rico Abreu, 12.542[4]; 2. 69K-Buddy Schweibinz, 12.743[13]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.746[3]; 4. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.769[8]; 5. 71-Parker Price Miller, 12.773[10]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.778[19]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.843[16]; 8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.844[11]; 9. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 12.868[7]; 10. 2-David Gravel, 12.870[5]; 11. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.883[6]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.911[12]; 13. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.917[2]; 14. 9-Chase Randall, 12.919[17]; 15. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.928[20]; 16. 2MD-Darin Naida, 12.938[14]; 17. 71R-Logan Rumsey, 12.958[15]; 18. 5C-DJ Christie, 13.054[18]; 19. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.099[22]; 20. 21-Alex Therrien, 13.331[21]; 21. 49X-Zeth Sabo, 13.362[9]; 22. 94-Hayden Wise, 13.391[1]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying B – Friday Night (2 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.678[2]; 2. 1A-Cameron Smith, 12.745[21]; 3. 13-Tanner Holmes, 12.766[10]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 12.880[18]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.882[5]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.927[11]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.941[9]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.948[17]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.970[7]; 10. 6-Bryce Lucius, 12.973[3]; 11. 39M-Anthony Macri, 12.977[8]; 12. 19-Brent Marks, 13.006[4]; 13. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.010[6]; 14. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.023[1]; 15. 5-Chase Dietz, 13.057[19]; 16. 14D-Zane DeVault, 13.080[20]; 17. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.171[13]; 18. 44-Chris Martin, 13.193[15]; 19. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 13.519[16]; 20. 41R-Dalton Rombough, 13.647[12]; 21. 88C-Brogan Carder, 13.675[14]