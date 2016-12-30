Duff Wins War of the Wings Feature at Cromwell

CROMWELL, N.Z. (December 30, 2016) — Jamie Duff won the Sprint Car War of the Wings feature event Friday night at Central Motor Speedway. Luke Keegan, Matt Honeywell, Sam O’Callaghan, and Kris Gerard rounded out the top five. Josh Buchanan won the wingless V6 sprint car feature.

Sprintcar War of the Wings

Central Motor Speedway

Cromwell, NZ

Friday January 30, 2016

Feature: 1. 19T – Jamie Duff, 2. 87C – Luke Keegan, 3. 64C – Matt Honeywell, 4. 49T – Sam O’Callaghan, 5. 75C – Kris Gerard, 6. 9C – Nathan Astle, 7. 16T – Matthew Anderson, 8. 95C – Ray Baughan, 9. 27I – Daniel McKinnell, 10. 4I – Kyle Shearing, 11. 11N – Steve Sullivan, 12. 88T – Jason Scott, 13. 89N – Jason Smith, 14. 73C – Shaun Ashton, 15. 92C – Caleb Brooks, 16. 15T – Steven Duff, 17. 44T – Daniel Anderson, 18. 69N – Brett Sullivan.