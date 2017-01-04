Tickets on Sale for the World of Outlaws and Trophy Cup at Tulare

From Gary Thomas

TULARE, Cal. (January 4, 2017) – With the New Year’s holiday come & gone the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is happy to announce that tickets are now on sale for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series visit in March, along with the 24th annual Southwest Contractors Trophy Cup in October.

For the World of Outlaws event on Friday & Saturday March 17 & 18 all seating in the house is reserved, with grandstand tickets $45 on Friday & $50 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $40 on Friday & $45 on Saturday. Kids 6-12 are half price and 5 & under are free.

With a more condensed spring swing in 2017, the March showcase in Tulare is one of just three weekends’ to catch the “Greatest Show on Dirt” in the Golden State during the early portion of the year. Last season’s event saw Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel scoop up his first career Thunderbowl win.

All seating is also reserved at the Trophy Cup on October 19, 20 & 21. Grandstand tickets cost $45 on Thursday & Friday and $50 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $40 on Thursday & Friday and $45 on Saturday. Kids 6-12 are half price and 5 & under are free.

All of the top drivers from California & beyond will converge at the Trophy Cup, in what has become the “Grand Daddy” of California Winged Sprint Car racing. Fremont’s Shane Golobic walked out of Tulare $20,000 richer after claiming his first Cup title last October.

To order tickets for both events contact the Thunderbowl Raceway box office at 559-688-0909. A seating chart is available at www.thunderbowlraceway.com

The 2017 season will officially get underway on Friday & Saturday February 24 & 25 with the inaugural Spring Nationals featuring IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks & Mini Stocks. Seating at the Spring Nationals will be general admission with adult tickets $15 each night.

Special thanks to all of our marketing partners for making everything possible at the Thunderbowl including Merle Stone Chevrolet, Budweiser, Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal, Southwest Contractors, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.