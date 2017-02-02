Wildcat Raceway Hosts Sprint Car Action This Weekend

From Ben Deatherage

TUCSON, Az. (February 2, 2017) — Looking to fill your Sprint Car fix this weekend but not sure where to find it? Than be sure and check out Wildcat Raceway as they host both Winged and Non-Winged Sprint Cars on Saturday, February 4th. The 3/8-mile clay oval will also have Mini Sprints on the card during the course of the event.

While the Winged Sprints will be non-sanctioned the Non-Winged portion of the program will be under the Wingless Auto Racing (WAR)-Wildcat Winter Sprint Series. Both classes will be paying $3000.00 to the winner.

The Sprints will be back for a big two race affair a few weeks later. February 17th and 18th will see the final two legs of the Wildcat Winter Series. All three shoes are expected to bring some stout competition to compete at the southern Arizona venue.

Racing action is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM. Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission, Military/First Responders/Students (with ID) $10.00, Children (10 or younger) are FREE, and the Family Pack (2 Adults and up to 4 children under 16) is $40.00. VIP Suite seats are going for $30.00 each while Pit Passes are being sold for $25.00.

If you can’t make it to the show fret not for every single lap of racing will be covered live on RacefeedX.com. PPV pass purchases can be made by visiting the aforementioned website.