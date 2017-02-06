2017 USAC Speed2 Western U.S. Midgets Schedule Released

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS (February 4, 2017) — The USAC Speed2 Western US Midget schedule for the 2017 season has been unveiled with 11 races on the dirt and 12 on the pavement throughout the states of California and Nevada.

The schedules are divided into three categories that will crown three distinct champions at the conclusion of the season: dirt, pavement and overall. The driver accumulating the most points on each surface will earn their respective series title in addition to the driver who earns the most combined points on dirt and pavement throughout the 2017 season.

On the dirt side of the equation, the series will open its season at Chowchilla Speedway on March 12 for the first of three dates, including the following event on March 26 and the dirt finale on September 3. Bakersfield’s dirt track at Kern County Raceway Park hosts four dates throughout 2017 on April 8, June 16, July 14 and August 18.

In addition, Merced Speedway and Ventura Raceway are home to a pair of races. Merced is the venue on May 13 and August 26. The scenic Ventura Raceway brings the series to the one-fifth-mile oval on July 15 as well as a date during the Ventura County Fair on August 2.

On the pavement, the series’ base resides at Madera Speedway where USAC Speed2 Western US Midget competitors have nine dates circled on their calendars, including March 18, April 1, May 6, June 10, July 8, August 12 and September 15, 16 & 30. The series concludes with three-straight contests in the state of Nevada on October 20 & 21 for back-to-back nights at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The season concludes with one more visit to Vegas on November 18.

2017 DIRT SCHEDULE:

Mar 12: Chowchilla Speedway (Chowchilla, CA)

Mar 26: Chowchilla Speedway (Chowchilla, CA)

Apr 8: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

May 13: Merced Speedway (Merced, CA)

Jun 16: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

Jul 14: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

Jul 15: Ventura Raceway (Ventura, CA)

Aug 2: Ventura Raceway (Ventura, CA)

Aug 18: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

Aug 26: Merced Speedway (Merced, CA)

Sep 3: Chowchilla Speedway (Chowchilla, CA)

2017 PAVEMENT SCHEDULE:

Mar 18: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

Apr 1: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

May 6: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

Jun 10: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

Jul 8: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

Aug 12: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

Sep 15: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

Sep 16: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

Sep 30: Madera Speedway (Madera, CA)

Oct 20: The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, NV)

Oct 21: The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, NV)

Nov 18: The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, NV)