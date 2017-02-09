1000 Islands RV Centre Named Title Sponsor for ESS Canada Tour

From Dean Rynolds

SYRACUSE, NY (February 9, 2017) – After a very successful 2016 season for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS), 2017 is promising to be even more exciting! With that comes the announcement of 1000 Islands RV Centre as the title sponsor for the Canada Tour 2017.

Each year events north of the border carry a separate point fund from the overall Lucas Oil championship and this year marks the inaugural season for the successful company located in Gananoque, Ontario.

“Our events in Canada are a vital part of our tour and overall ESS championship,” ESS President Chuck Miller mentions. “While carrying points towards the overall title, we also have a separate point standings for just the Canadian events and we are honored to have 1000 Islands RV Centre aboard for the first time as the sponsor of the point fund. We have several teams that reside in Canada that might not be able to do the entire tour, so this gives them a championship to shoot for as well.”

Events held at Autodrome’s Granby and Drummond, Ohsweken, Merrittville, Mohawk Int’l, Le RPM, Cornwall and the return of Brockville will carry points for the Canada Tour 2017. Last season, Steve Poirier edged Jason Barney for the Tour Canada title with Paul Kinney, Matt Tanner and Jeff Cook following.

1000 Islands RV Centre desires to be a respected, thriving Retail Leader in the RV Industry. We will provide the absolute best sales, service, rental and purchase experience in Ontario! Our desire is to share our resources and “give back” to make a difference in our community and the world.

1000 Islands RV Centre sells and services RV’s, Trailers, Parts and Accessories through exceptional professional customer service, a large selection of quality products, fair pricing and creating an incomparable purchase and service experience.

You will experience a very easy and straight forward approach, taking the risk out of buying! Our top priority is to earn your business and make you want to remain our customer for life. 1000 Islands RV Centre is your gateway to the great outdoors. For more information, please visit http://www.1000islandsrv.com/index.cfm or you can also call,800-837-6556.

It’s the 35th season for the Lucas Oil ESS traveling road show and our friends to the North will see the winged machines on many occasions. The first events will be June 2 and 3 at Granby and Drummond before heading to the Cornwall Motor Speedway on June 4. ESS is also proud to be a part of the 1000 Islands RV Fall Nationals weekend at Brockville with a special event on October 14th.

1000 Islands RV Centre and the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will continue the 35 year tradition of excitement guaranteed!