MT. GAMBIER, Au. (February 11, 2017) — The Australian Sprintcar Allstars event at Borderline Speedway was rained out after one heat race. Chad Ely set fast time before rain started to fall. The Australian Sprintcar Allstars series continues with two nights of racing next weekend. Friday night the series competes at Adelaide Motorsports Park before traveling to Sunline Speedway on Saturday.