Becker to Run Sprint Car Challenge Tour in 2017

From Gary Thomas

ROSEVILLE, Ca. (February 21, 2017) — Northern California fan-favorite Sean Becker will be gunning to take home the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards championship in 2017.

The easy going and likable driver will pilot the always fast Menne Motorsports/ Mike’s Hard Lemonade No. 75 with the tour, a car that he’s experienced immense success behind the wheel of. The Roseville competitor last season captured his sixth Silver Dollar Speedway title in Chico, to go along with a trio of touring 360 championships and one traveling Winged 410 title in his decorated career.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will kick-off its inaugural season on Saturday April 1 at the Antioch Speedway in Antioch, CA. It will mark the first California-based traveling Winged Sprint Car series event at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds facility since 2013.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Bianchi Farms, Kyle Larson Racing, All Star Performance, ART Speed Equipment, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Auto Meter, Bullard Construction, Chris Kenner Racing Specialties/ Security Race Products, CRV Carbon Solutions, Flying Squirrel, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Jockos Sprint Parts, Keizer Wheels, Light Up the World Beverages, LRB Inc., Menne Hay Inc., Moto Wear, Metal Works, Naake Suspension, Pit Stop USA, PT Shocks, Pyrotect Racing Cells, RacePartsTrader.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sellers Race Wings and Walker Performance Filtration.

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website http://www.sprintcarchallengetour.com/ – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT.