Legendary Promoter Ralph Capitani has Passed Away

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (February 27, 2017) – Former Knoxville Raceway promoter Ralph Captani has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Capitani was one of the most renowned promoters in the sport of sprint car racing elevating Knoxville Raceway and the Knoxville Nationals to unprecedented levels. Under Capitani’s guidance the Knoxville Nationals purse grew to over $1,000,000. The improvements to the Marion County Fairgrounds oval that took place during Capitani’s included being one of the leaders to secure the turn two location for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum, construction of the backstretch grandstand, and the massive expansion of suites and seating on the front stretch.

Capitani also touched lives outside of racing as a school teacher and coach.

Services for Capitani will be announced at a later date.