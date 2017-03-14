Hagar Heading to Shamrock Classic Saturday for USAC National Midget Series Season Opener

Inside Line Promotions



MARION, Ark. (March 14, 2017) – Derek Hagar will make his midget debut with a new team this Saturday during the USAC National Midget Series season opener.

Hagar is set to drive for Hagar Proctor Racing during the Shamrock Classic at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quion, Ill., where 50 competitors have pre-entered to race.

“It’s definitely different for us,” he said. “I’ve driven midgets before, but I haven’t had great equipment underneath me like I do now. We have a good chassis, great parts, an Esslinger engine. I feel pretty confident going into it, but I’m still nervous because midget racing is different than I’m used to.”

Hagar said he has approximately 15-to-20 midget races under his belt, but most came several years ago.

“I’ve run different tracks,” he said. “We’ve raced the Chili Bowl a couple of times. I’ve never been able to contend for a win. This weekend we’re going to a small track indoors with a bunch of good cars and drivers who do this every weekend. I’m looking to have a good performance, make the show and get a good top 10.”

Hagar captured his first feature victory of the season during his most recent winged sprint car race earlier this month.

Hagar was slated to race last Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., but the event rained out.

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 2 top 15s, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin, Ill., for the Shamrock Classic with the USAC National Midget Series

MEDIA LINKS –

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Fragola Performance Systems

Housed in Southington, Conn., Fragola Performance Systems manufactures fittings, lines and hoses for the racing industry. For more information, visit http://www.FragolaPerformanceSystems.com .

“Fragola Performance Systems are all in all a good fitting and line manufacturer,” Hagar said. “They make really good lightweight hose. I prefer them over anybody else as far as a good pressure hose.”

Hagar would also like to thank B&D Towing, Dynotech Performance, DHR Suspension, J&J Auto Racing, Xtreme Race Graphics, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Wings Unlimited, FK Rod Ends, Valvoline and Ti64 for their continued support.

