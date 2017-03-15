Mechanical Woes Knock Kenny Allen Out of Silver Cup Feature Event

From Peterson Media

Taking part in the annual Silver Cup and Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway, Kenny Allen would finish 15th on Friday night before mechanical woes would knock him out of the Saturday night feature event.

“Friday night we had a tire go down, and it really made us tight on the hooked up Silver Dollar Speedway, and on Saturday I felt like we made some good changes from our heat to the B, but we had something let go early in the feature and I pulled off,” Kenny Allen said.

Friday’s program would see the Chico, CA driver line his Chico Truck and RV/Dawson Landscaping/Lane Tractor Sales backed No. 7k machine up in the eighth row for the feature event.

On a track that was extremely fast, Allen would get off to nice start before his machine would start to become difficult to maneuver. Fighting an increasingly tight condition, Allen would lose some of his early progress as he ended the night with a 15th place finish.

Returning to action on Saturday night, Allen would time in 18th quickest in time trials before a sixth place finish in his heat race would force him into the night’s B Main.

Lining up on the outside front row of the semi, Allen would turn in some strong laps as he led all 12 circuits to claim the win and earn a spot in the 30-lap finale.

At the end of the semi, Allen thought he felt something let go under the hood of his machine, but opting to start the feature event, the problem arose again and he called it an early night.

“We had something so south which is a huge bummer because I thought we had a really good car after the ‘B’,” Allen said. “We will regroup this week and be back with the Civil War Series and the new Challenge Tour.”

Kenny Allen would like to thank Chico Truck and RV, Dawson Landscaping, and Lane Tractor Sales for their support in 2017.