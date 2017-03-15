Two nights in Tulare next for Brent Marks Racing

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

TULARE, Ca. (March 15, 2017) – World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year contender Brent Marks will continue his trek through the “Lower 48” with a two-day stay at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. The one-third mile clay oval, a staple on the World of Outlaws campaign trail since September of 2003, will host two, full programs, kicking off a seven-race stretch through The Golden State for the Greatest Show On Dirt.

“We are pretty pumped to get to Tulare,” Brent Marks said, driver of the Brent Marks Racing/M&M Painting & Construction/BAPS Auto Paint & Supply/No. 19. “We don’t know a lot about the track or its tendencies, but we did our homework and watched plenty of footage, so we’ll try to be as ready as possible. This place always has a lot of press for being fast and exciting. Hopefully we can put ourselves in good positions all weekend and put on a show for the fans.”

Brent Marks’ Tulare visit will take shape on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18; a first-ever appearance for the Myerstown, Pennsylvania, native. In addition, it will be the only Thunderbowl Raceway appearance for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in 2017.

“I’m going to be saying this a lot this year, but I can’t thank everyone enough for their help and support, as well as confidence,” said Brent Marks. “We have an amazing group of people who are active with this race team, and show constant support and excitement for what we are doing. It’s still kinda crazy to think we are out here racing in California. I couldn’t be any more thankful.”

The “Myerstown Missile” will enter competition currently 13th in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series championship standings, just two markers shy of fellow Rookie of the Year contender Sheldon Haudenschild.

2016 Highlights: Earned back-to-back victories at Port Royal Speedway and Path Valley Speedway Park on Saturday/Sunday, August 27-28. Earned Hard Charger award with Arctic Cat All Stars at Atomic Speedway on October 22.

2017 Highlights: Qualified for first World of Outlaws main event as a full-time traveler during DIRTcar Nationals on Friday, February 17. Finished eighth during World of Outlaws A-main at Volusia Speedway Park (FL) on Sunday afternoon, February 19.