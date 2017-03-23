Rilat Nets Hard Charger Award and Extends Top-10 Streak at Devil’s Bowl





Inside Line Promotions

– MESQUITE, Texas (March 23, 2017) – The top-10 streak at Devil’s Bowl Speedway is now up to 13 consecutive seasons for Travis Rilat, who rallied from a B Main to capture a top-10 result last Friday during the opening round of the 44th annual Spring Nationals.

“We had a high draw and weren’t able to advance many positions in the heat race or qualifier so that gave us a challenge, but I knew after winning that B Main that we had a great car,” he said.

Rilat kicked off the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour doubleheader on Friday by advancing from seventh to fifth place in a heat race and from 10 th to eighth place in a qualifier. That relegated him to a B Main, which he maneuvered from third to win and lock into the 18 th starting position in the main event.

“We made our way up there pretty quickly,” he said. “The top was the preferred lane so we gained some spots on the start and then kept picking them off. By the time we got into the top 10 cars were strung out pretty good so it was tough to move forward much further.”

Rilat powered from 18th to a ninth-place result, which garnered the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars.

Unfortunately, another bad pill draw on Saturday once again put Rilat behind the eight ball. He finished where he started – seventh – in a heat race before rallying from 10th to seventh in a B Main.

“We certainly didn’t end the weekend the way we wanted, but not every race will go your way,” he said. “I’m glad we were able to have the strong finish on Friday in front of our home fans and family.”

QUICK RESULTS –

March 17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas – Heat race: 5 (7); Qualifier: 8 (10); B Main: 1 (3); Feature: 9 (18).

March 18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas – Heat race: 7 (7); B Main: 7 (10).

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – MDS Boring & Drilling

MDS Boring & Drilling is located in Houston, Texas, and has been one of the leading road boring contractors in the pipeline industry for more than 35 years. For more information, visit http://www.MDSDrilling.com.

“We are excited to have MDS Boring & Drilling as part of the team,” Rilat said. “I look forward to visiting Victory Lane several times this year with MDS Boring & Drilling.”

Rilat would also like to thank Worfe Chevrolet, Shop the BOSS, Shark Racing Engines, Weld Wheels, KSE Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Hoosier Racing Tires, HRP Wings, Goodrich, Penske Racing Shocks and All Star Auto Reconditioning for their continued support.

