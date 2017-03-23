TBJ Promotions Announces 2nd annual Midget Round Up Will Pay $2,000 to Win Each Night for POWRi West vs. RMMRA

Inside Line Promotions



– OWASSO, Okla. (March 23, 2017) – TBJ Promotions is excited to announce that the Midget Round Up will return for a second straight season and will offer even more incentive in 2017.

The marquee midget and micro sprint event will be held May 27-28, which is the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend, at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan.

“We worked on a lot of different things from last year after having such a successful event,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “We worked closely with the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau to reach another agreement to put on the 2nd annual Midget Round Up that will pay $2,000 to win each night for the midgets in a POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series vs the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association.”

Additionally, the non-wing micro main event will pay $1,000 to win each night and the Colorado Lightning Sprints will also be competing both nights.

“A lot of great people have returned or come on board as sponsors,” Bruce Jr. said. “I want to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their support.”

The event festivities begin on May 26 when Jax Sports Grille in Garden City will host a Friday evening pre-race party.

Event start times, pre-sale tickets and additional info about the 2 nd annual Midget Round Up will be released in the near future.

TBJ PROMOTIONS –

TBJ Promotions is in its ninth year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event this year is the 2nd annual Midget Round Up, which is May 27-28 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.TBJPromotions.com.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program and to join Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or InsideLinePromotions@gmail.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com .