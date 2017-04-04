Liggett and BSR Run Second at Petaluma

PETERSEN MEDIA

Looking for his second consecutive C&H Veteran Enterprises Hunt Series feature event win on Saturday night in Petaluma, CA, Austin Liggett would come up just short as he settled for second.

“The race track was pretty tricky, but it was tricky for everyone Liggett said. “We had a good lead most of the night, but I got into a rut wrong on a restart with a couple laps left and we ended up second.”

Timing the C&H Veteran Enterprises/Excel Environmental Services/Benic Enterprises backed No. 51 machine in third quickest in time trials, Liggett would pick up a fourth place finish in his heat race.

On a very hooked up and rough Petaluma Speedway, the Tracy, CA would grid the field from the eighth spot in the Dash, and race his way up to finish fifth; where he would line up for the feature event.

When the feature event came to life Liggett wasted no time getting to the front. Tip toeing around some deep ruts, Liggett took command of the race on the sixth lap and instantly began driving away from the field.

Extending his lead up to a straightway advantage at times, Liggett would see the lead erased with just five laps to go by way of the caution flag flying and bunching the field back up.

With Klint Simpson on his rear bumper, Liggett would get off to a nice restart as he kept Simpson at bay. With just two laps left in the race, Liggett would hook a large rut and his machine would do all but get upside down.

Able to keep his car on all fours, Liggett would surrender the lead and simply not have enough time to get back to Simpson as he settled for second on this night.

“With the way things were, we were really happy to get out of there with a second place finish,” Liggett added. “I have to thank Brian Sperry and all these guys for giving me a great car, and hopefully we can get back on the top step of the podium on the 15th.”

Brian Sperry Racing would like to thank C&H Veteran Enterprises, Excel Environmental Services, Benic Enterprise, Santomauro Racing Products, Jarrett Soares Racing, and Bailey Bros. Racing Engines for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-5, Wins-3, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-5

ON TAP: Liggett and the Brian Sperry Racing team return to action on April 15th in Placerville, CA.

