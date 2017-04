MANSFIELD, Ohio (April 7, 2017) — The Triple Crown event scheduled for Saturday at Mansfield Motor Speedway has been postponed. Mansfield officials announced they will reschedule the event for Sunday, August 13th featuring winged 410 and non-wing sprint cars.

The triple crown event sets up a three night program at Mansfield with the Great Lakes Dirt Nationals slated for August 11th and 12th.