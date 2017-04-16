Wolfe Claims $5,000 Victory at Lincoln

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (April 15, 2017) — Lucas Wolfe grabbed the lead at the outset from polesitter Greg Hodnett and led every lap to claim the $5,000 top prize in Saturday’s Leffler Energy Spring Championship for 410 sprint cars at Lincoln Speedway.

Despite torrid racing in behind, none of the heavy hitters were able to catch the Michael Barshinger-owned Embee & Son #24 as Wolfe claimed his fourth career Lincoln win.

Time trials, qualifying, and an inversion draw put Hodnett and Wolfe on the front row, with last week’s winner Gerard McIntyre, Jr. and Billy Dietrich on row two, and Danny Dietrich and five-time champ Brian Montieth on row three. Row four was just as impressive, with defending champ Alan Krimes and Chad Trout.

Montieth was the hard charger through the mid stages of the race, getting around Danny Dietrich with six laps to go and closing on the winner in lapped traffic at the end.

“It’s certainly important we have a good opportunity to start way up,” said Wolfe in victory lane, “These time trial races normally play into my hands and give me a good opportunity. I’ve been able to capitalize on them the last couple of years. It’s fortunate to start the season here this way.”

“We’ve been pretty competitive I thought, but things just haven’t gone right,” said Wolfe, “It was good to put a whole night together. Obviously, there’s tremendous competition there at the front on these types of races, so the start was certainly critical. Both Brian and Danny have been good here all year, and have a lot of laps and wins here, so I’m enjoying the opportunity to run here a little more and hopefully, be able to keep this amount of competitiveness going and move forward and be strong all year.”

Third through fifth behind Wolfe and Montieth were Danny Dietrich, Hodnett, and Krimes. Sixth through tenth were McIntyre, 13th-starting Tyler Ross, Trout, Robbie Kendall, and 18th-starting Kyle Moody.

Heats for the 410 Sprints were won by Montieth, Krimes, and Trout, with Freddie Rahmer winning the consolation after failing to qualify in his heat and missed the inversion. Fast time in time trials over the 28-car field was set by Freddie Rahmer with a one-lap time of 13.391-seconds (100.814 MPH).

Like Wolfe, Jeff Halligan drove to his fourth career Lincoln win in the 20-lap “358” sprint car feature.

The event included an 11-car melee in turn two of lap seven when Wyatt Hinkle and Adrian Shaffer made contact, sending Hinkle into a spin and collecting ten other cars. Shaffer was able to keep moving and was placed third for the restart. While he had his hands full over the remainder of the event with tenth-starting and defending champ Chandler Leiby, Halligan was busy trying to hold off the race-long challenges of early race leader Brent Shearer.

Shearer started fourth and led the first two laps before Halligan claimed the lead on a lap three restart. Though Halligan led the rest of the way, Shearer wouldn’t go away, and crossed a close second.

Third through fifth were Shaffer, Leiby, and Cody Fletcher. Sixth through tenth were 14th-starting Kyle Denmyer, Matt Findley, Ashley Cappetta, Todd Rittenhouse, Jr., and Steve Wilbur.

Heats for the 26 358 Sprints were won by Shaffer, Phil Walter, and Halligan, with Trey Hivner winning the consolation.

Next Saturday, April 22nd, Lincoln Speedway will hold a 3-division show featuring the 410 Sprints, 358 sprints, and Central PA Legends at 7 PM. Gates open at 5 PM.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, April 15, 2017

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

SPRINT SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Feature Finish (30 Laps) – 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe ($5,000); 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 27-Greg Hodnett; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 7. 5-Tyler Ross; 8. 1X-Chad Trout; 9. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 10. 99M-Kyle Moody; 11. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 12. 39-Cory Haas; 13. 59-Jim Siegel; 14. 8-Billy Dietrich; 15. 35-Steve Owings; 16. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 17. 7K-Dan Shetler; 18. 39M-Anthony Macri; 19. 14-Coleman Gulick; 20. 27G-Jay Galloway; 21. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF); 22. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 23. 5G-Chase Dietz (DNF); 24. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Lucas Wolfe (1-30)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 21-Brian Montieth; 2. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 3. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 4. 35-Steve Owings; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody; 7. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 8. 39-Anthony Macri; 9. 6K-Chris Knopp. Time – 2:20.335

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 3. 27-Greg Hodnett; 4. 5G-Chase Dietz; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 5-Tyler Ross; 7. 14-Coleman Gulick; 8. 27G-Jay Galloway; 9. 21T-Scott Fisher. Time – 2:19.563

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 39-Cory Haas; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 6. 7K-Dan Shetler; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 10-Zach Eucalano; DNS – 44-Trey Starks. Time – 2:21.881

410 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 39-Anthony Macri; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 14-Coleman Gulick; 5. 27G-Jay Galloway; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 10-Zach Eucalano; 8. 6K-Chris Knopp (DNF). No Time

Time Trials Results – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.391 (100.814 MPH); 2. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.415; 3. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr., 13.445; 4. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 13.452; 5. 27-Greg Hodnett, 13.459; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.484; 7. 21-Brian Montieth, 13.492; 8. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.526; 9. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.561; 10. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.624; 11. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.645; 12. 59-Jim Siegel, 13.657; 13. 35-Steve Owings, 13.681; 14. 5-Tyler Ross, 13.760; 15. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.814; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.819; 17. 5G-Chase Dietz, 13.838; 18. 39-Cory Haas, 13.845; 19. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.883; 20. 21T-Scott Fisher, 13.898; 21. 7K-Dan Shetler, 13.926; 22. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.926; 23. 14-Coleman Gulik, 13.991; 24. 44-Trey Starks, 14.018; 25. 6K-Chris Knopp, 14.246; 26. 27G-Jay Galloway, 14.563; 27. 10-Zach Eucalano, 14.573; 28. 16C-Matt Campbell, NT.

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS 358 SPRINTS

358 Sprint Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 41-Jeff Halligan; 2. 12-Brent Shearer; 3. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 4. 119-Chandler Leiby; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 6. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 7. 28-Matt Findley; 8. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 9. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 10. 59-Steve Wilbur; 11. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 12. 21-C.J. Tracy; 13. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 14. 44-Dave Brown; 15. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 16. 7-Trey Hivner; 17. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 18. 59T-Tim Stallings; 19. 5A-Zachary Allman; 20. 3-Chris Prior; 21. 66-Doug Hammaker (DNF); 22. 19G-Todd Gracey (DNF); 23. 5-Phil Walter (DNF); 24. 23J-Jake Eldreth (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Brent Shearer (1-2), Jeff Halligan (3-20)

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 2. 119-Chandler Leiby; 3. 59-Steve Wilbur; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 6. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 7. 7-Trey Hivner; 8. 511-John Sharpe; DNS – 44-Dave Brown. Time – 2:25.25

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 5-Phil Walter; 2. 12-Brent Shearer; 3. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 4. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 5. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 5A-Zachary Allman; 8. 3-Chris Prior; 9. 91-Brie Hershey (DNF). Time – 2:26.88

358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 41-Jeff Halligan; 2. 19G-Todd Gracey; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 4. 66-Doug Hammaker; 5. 21-CJ Tracy; 6. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 7. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 8. 59T-Tim Stallings. Time – 2:31.06

358 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 7-Trey Hivner; 2. 5A-Zachary Allman; 3. 44-Dave Brown; 4. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 5. 59T-Tim Stallings; 6. 3-Chris Prior; 7. 511-John Sharpe (DNF); DNS – 91-Brie Hershey. No Time