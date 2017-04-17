Lodging Information for $15k to Win NCRA Sprint Opener

From NCRA

Park City, KS (April 17, 2017) – Official lodging information for the rescheduled, seventh annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas featuring the season opener for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division and co-sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma American Sprint Car Series Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products have been announced. This two-day event will take place this Friday and Saturday night, April 21-22, 2017 and will see Saturday night’s championship feature finale pay $15,000 to win.

Lodging information is as follows:

Best Western – (316) 832-9387

Days Inn – (316) 832-1131

Motel 6 – (316) 440-5050

Quality Inn – (316) 927-3900

Red Roof Inn – (316) 744-7711

Super 8 Motel – (316) 744-2071

Most, if not all, above motels have parking available for race trailers and all are within five miles of 81 Speedway in Park City. While you are in town speedway officials encourage you to stay; eat; shop and play in Park City, the official partner of the speedway. Find out more at www.parkcityks.com.

Grandstand general admission tickets for Friday night’s $1500 to win show are $20 for ages 11 and up; $10 for children 6-10. Pit gates will open at 5:00 PM with heat race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. A complete set of heat races, last chance and feature finale will be held. All pit passes are $35.

Championship Saturday night will see grandstand general admission tickets $20 for ages 11 and up; $10 for children 6-10 and all pit passes $35. Pit gates will open at 5:00 PM with first heat race set for a 7:00 PM start time. A complete set of heat races, last chance features will set the stage for the night’s 40-lap, $15,000 to win championship feature that will pay $1000 just to start the twenty-two-car field.

For more information on the NCRA sprint car series, check out their brand new and official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Questions pertaining to this and any other series event can be answered by calling the series home office (316) 755-1781.