Swanson Scores First Indiana Sprint Car Win

From DPM

INDIANAPOLIS (Apr. 17, 2017) – Former Little 500 winner & USAC National Silver Crown champion, Kody Swanson won his first career Indiana Sprint Car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Swanson held off defending track champion, Shane Cockrum to put the Epperson Painting/SPIKE Chassis/Claxton Engines No.2e in victory lane.

Drawing for starting position in his heat race, Swanson would start 4th and finish 2nd, qualifying him for a spot in the feature event. The inversion put Swanson the key starting spot, rolling off from the pole position. Swanson would start on the pole of the feature event and lead all 25 laps at the tricky quarter-mile oval.

Swanson triumphed over drivers Shane Cockrum, Shane Cottle, Tyler Thomas, and Jon Stanbrough, who would round out the top five finishers in the 22-car field.

“I’m thankful to be driving for Tony & Millie,” said Swanson. “I have really enjoyed working with Gary and the 2E team. They are all such great people that it is fun racing with them, and I’m happy to get them to Victory Lane.”

Keep up with Kody Swanson by following along at KodySwansonRacing.com.

Kody Swanson would like to thank the following sponsors: PRO Shocks, K&N Filters, Allstar Performance, FK Rod Ends, and Simpson Race Products.

Tony Epperson would like to thank the following sponsors: Epperson Painting, PPG Paints, Spike Chassis, Claxton Engines, and Indy Race Parts.

Contact:

Whitney Thomas

Owner

Dub Publications & Media

(901) 237-5652

Whitney@DubPubMedia.com

www.dubpubmedia.com

###

DUB PUBLICATIONS & MEDIA – Dub Publications & Media concentrates on personalized marketing tools combined with social networking and well-versed commentary to create unique and engaging material to suit your needs. DPM is geared toward but not limited to motorsports drivers, race teams, series, events, and affiliates. We offer something for everyone.

For more information on becoming a DPM customer visit www.dubpubmedia.com, by email at Whitney@dubpubmedia.com, or by phone at 901-237-5652.