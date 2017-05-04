Arctic Cat All Star weekend at Lernerville and Mercer rescheduled for June 2-3

By Tyler Altmeyer

SARVER, PA (May 4, 2017) – With wet weather and unseasonably cold temperatures in the forecast for the entire upcoming weekend, Lernerville Speedway, Mercer Raceway Park and Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions officials have decided to postpone the Arctic Cat All Star visit to Western Pennsylvania until Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

“Due to impending weather conditions, we’ve decided to postpone our Friday night program featuring the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions,” said Tim Tomson, Lernerville Speedway General Manager. “We are looking out for the safety of our competitors, as well as the fans. We hope to see everyone next month.”

As originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will host two, full programs awarding $5,000 each during their weekend trip to The Keystone State, kicking-off the two-race slate with a visit to Lernerville Speedway in Sarver on Friday, June 2, followed by an appearance at Mercer Raceway Park in Mercer on Saturday, June 3. It will be the first and only Arctic Cat All Star visits to Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park in 2017.

“I think rescheduling the weekend is the best case scenario for all involved,” Eric Williams explained, promoter of Mercer Raceway Park. “It is not in our best interest to fight the weather. It was best for both tracks to move the entire weekend and hope for more seasonable conditions. This will also give our fans an opportunity to make other plans this weekend, while arranging plans to attend our All Star show next month.”

The Western Pennsylvania doubleheader will activate a busy month of June for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, concluding with Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket.

“We hate to have weather interfere with our schedule,” said Don Grabey, Arctic Cat All Star Series Director. “Unfortunately, the upcoming weather front seems to be inevitable. We’re all excited to have the opportunity to come back to Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park in a few weeks.”

Additional news and notes regarding the events will be posted in the near future. Stay tuned online at www.lernerville.com and www.mercerracewaypark.com for information pertaining to gate times and ticket prices.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.