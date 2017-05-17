39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals hit the track for World of Outlaws at Jackson Motorplex, June 1-3

By Tony Veneziano

JACKSON, Minn. — May 17, 2017 —The 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series is just around the corner, Thursday, June 1, Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3. Joining the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series as part of the 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals will be the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS), the Midwest Sprint Touring Series (MSTS) and Nebraska 360 Sprint Series, along with the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

The 39th Annual Jackson Nationals will be capped by a $25,000-to-win feature event for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series on Saturday, June 3. All three divisions of sprint cars will take part in complete race programs each of the three nights of the event.

Kerry Madsen is the defending winner of the AGCO Jackson Nationals, while Daryn Pittman won the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at the half-mile in 2016. Pittman, who has two career wins at the Jackson Motorplex, was victorious over Madsen and Shane Stewart. Donny Schatz, the eight-time and defending series champion, also has a pair of victories at the half-mile in his career. Joey Saldana is a past winner as well in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition at the Jackson Motorplex.

The list of winners of the AGCO Jackson Nationals over the last 38 years is filled with legends of the sport. Steve Kinser, the 20-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, won the event in 1988. Fellow Hall of Famer Doug Wolfgang, won it four times. Bobby Allen, another Hall of Famer and a current World of Outlaws car owner, is a past winner of the Jackson Nationals, as is Bobby Davis Jr., the 1989 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion.

Jason Johnson, who has a pair of wins this season in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition, won the AGCO Jackson Nationals in 2011. Other past winners of the AGCO Jackson Nationals include Terry McCarl (two wins), Brian Brown, Wayne Johnson and Dusty Zomer among others.

Following the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series full-time in 2017 is a stout field of drivers. Along with Schatz, Pittman, Saldana, Stewart and Johnson is David Gravel, who has five wins and is second in points, Brad Sweet, who has three victories and sits third in the current standings. Jason Sides, Paul McMahan, Kraig Kinser and Greg Wilson are all back on the road again this season. The next generation of drivers is led by Logan Schuchart, who has a pair of wins to date in 2017. Schuchart’s Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen is competing full-time with the Outlaws in 2017, as is teenager Clyde Knipp from Missouri. A pair of rookie contenders are on the road this year, led by Sheldon Haudenschild from Ohio, as well as Brent Marks from Pennsylvania.

A strong contingent of “invaders” is set to battle the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in the 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals, including defending winner Kerry Madsen, as well as his brother Ian, along with former winner Brian Brown and Mark Dobmeier among others.

Tickets for the 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, along with the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS), Midwest Sprint Touring Series (MSTS), Nebraska 360 Sprint Series and the RaceSaver IMCA Sprint Cars at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, Thursday, June 1, Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023. Three-day ticket packages are available as well as individual, single night tickets.

