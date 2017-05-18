Budweiser Signs on as Presenting Sponsor at Ransomville

From World of Outlaws

CONCORD, N.C. – May 18, 2017 – After a 20-year absence, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to Ransomville Speedway, this time with Budweiser as presenting sponsor. Budweiser Presents the Big “R” Outlaw Shootout will showcase the Series full-time drivers, headlined by Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Shane Stewart and more as they take on the local favorites for bragging rights in the return to Ransomville.

On July 23, the Series will make its return to the Ransomville, NY dirt track for the first time since 1997. The half-mile, semi-banked oval is located just north of Niagara Falls, NY. With previous Reserved Seats allotment selling out, a limited amount of additional seats has been put on sale.