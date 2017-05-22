A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour travels East for Holiday Bonus Events

By Paul Harkenrider

(Malta, NY) After traveling to the farthest west track on PST schedule this past weekend, the tour now heads its farthest east in 2017 as the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will visit the Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Friday, May 26 and the Fonda Speedway on Saturday, May 27.

It will be the third time in series history that the Patriots will be visiting both Capital Region facilities. Last season at Albany Saratoga, the series returned there for the first time since 2009 when Jason Barney took the win. Last season, Jared Zimbardi scored the victory over Stewart Friesen and Cory Sparks. At the spring Fonda event, Friesen bounced back from the night before and picked up his fifth career tour win besting Danny Varin and Sparks. After an August rain out, the series returned the ‘Track of Champions’ in late September where it was New Jersey’s Davie Franek picking up the win over Sparks and Mark Smith.

A very stout field is expected both nights this weekend as several drivers from the M.E.M. sister series, the CRSA 305 Tour will be joining the PST competitors. This will be the only 360 Sprint Car event held at Albany Saratoga Speedway this season. Both shows are full point events and will be scored towards the 2017 PST-American Series Championship.

After three American Series events, Jared Zimbardi is the current point leader with 435 points. Steve Collins’ two podium finishes the last two races has slid him into second place with 410 points. Joe Trenca now sits in third with 402 points followed by Kyle Drum (374), and Darryl Ruggles (358) completing your top five.

PST American Tour Point Standings :

1)35- Jared Zimbardi (435) 2) 67- Steve Collins (410) 3) 98- Joe Trenca 4) 47-Kyle Drum (374) 5) 48jr- Darryl Ruggles (358) 6) 79- Jordan Thomas 7) 54j- David Just (337) 8) 81-Derek Jonathan (331) 9) 2- Steven Hutchinson Jr (327) 10) X- Dan Bennett (326) 11) 67r- Pete Richardson (326) 12) 17z- Josh Azzi (298)

PST History:

Albany Saratoga Speedway

5/8/09 – Jason Barney

5/27/16- Jared Zimbardi

Fonda Speedway:

5/28/16 – Stewart Friesen

9/22/16- Davie Franek