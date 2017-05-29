Shane Stewart Fights Off Larson at Lawrenceburg Posted on May 29, 2017 Shane Stewart won a thrilling World of Outlaws battle over Kyle Larson, Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet and Paul McMahan Monday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Shane Stewart. (Bill Miller Photo) Related Stories: Shane Stewart Wins WoO Main at Hartford Shane Stewart Staves Off Gravel to Win at Lawrenceburg McMahan wins World of Outlaws feature at Lawrenceburg Shane Stewart wins the Ironman 55 Madsen Wins Friday Night World of Outlaws Feature at Eldora Lawrenceburg SpeedwayShane StewartWorld of Outlaws