Zane DeVault takes his first win in the Pro Sprint series

PLYMOUTH (May 27, 2017) – Saturday night was a late one at Plymouth Speedway, but race fans stuck out the night highlighted by tough competition and a huge fireworks display.

While track personnel worked to get the dirt in shape due to three days of rain prior to Saturday, a close eye was kept on the clock to get a good show of fireworks in between heat races and features. Once the fireworks show was over, it was green flag time.

Zane DeVault (Plymouth) took advantage of a mechanical malfunction on Garrett Saunders’ top qualifying spot, and dominated the Pro Sprint division. A last lap pass gave Eric Saunders (Lakeville) the runner-up spot over Steven Hogue (Akron, Ohio); Eli Lakin (Buchanan, Mich.) and Michael Summers (Warsaw).