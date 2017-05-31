FAST verses OSCS round 3 heads to Attica

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The battle for sprint car supremacy in Ohio continues Friday at AtticaRacewayPark. The “north” teams of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship 410 Sprint Series presented by Ohio Logistics will once again take on the “south” teams from the Ohio Sprint Car Series on Friday, June 2 on AmeriGas/Edward Jones/Kear’s Speed Shop/Sutton Bank Night.

Friday marks the third installment of the “North verses South” battle. Round one at Atomic Speedway went to Brandon Wimmer who defended the OSCS home turf. Round 2 this past Saturday saw Pennsylvania driver Tim Shaffer take the loot.

“I want to thank all the OSCS teams that came to Fremont last week to help us put on a fantastic show with 45 sprint cars in attendance. I’m sure they will be just as tough at Attica Friday and Fremont on Saturday,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

AtticaRacewayPark will host area scouts and their leaders Friday and hot dogs are only $1. The UMP late models and 305 sprints are also in action with gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing at 7:45 p.m.

The FAST teams will then travel to Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio on Saturday, June 3 on Vision Quest Night. Prior to the night’s racing the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame will hold their induction ceremonies under the historic covered grandstands beginning at 1 p.m.

Besides the FAST 410 sprints, the Race of Legends will take place with former race drivers getting behind the wheel of 305 sprints for a complete program. The dirt trucks and late models will also be in action with gates opening at noon. Your ticket to the hall of fame ceremony also includes admission into the night’s racing which is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

After four events with four different winners, the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship 410 Sprint Series presented by Ohio Logistics points is led by Fremont, Ohio’s DJ Foos. Foos opened the FAST season with his first career 410 sprint win at Attica. He has recorded a pair of top five finishes and three top 10 performances. Former Attica track champion Chris Andrews of Sandusky, Ohio has vaulted into second in the FAST points behind three top 10 finishes while Genoa, Ohio’s Brian Lay sits third in the standings.

Rounding out the FAST points are 4. Duane Zablocki; 5. Tyler Gunn; 6. Shawn Valenti; 7. Dan McCarron; 8. Lee Jacobs; 9. Byron Reed; 10. Adam Kekich; 11. Jody Keegan; 12. Stuart Brubaker; and 13. Trey Jacobs.

For more information on AtticaRacewayPark go to www.atticaracewaypark.com and for FremontSpeedway go to www.fremontohspeedway.com

Those seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship 410 Sprint Series presented by Ohio Logistics or the 2017 JLH General Contractor FAST Championship 305 Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro can log on at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘like’ FAST on Facebook at facebook.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter @FASTseries.

FAST On Dirt, Inc. would like to thank the following contributors to the 2017 FAST Series point fund: All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Ohio Logistics, JLH General Contractors, Engine Pro, Kistler Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, CP-Carillo Pistons, Design Graphics Group Inc., SCS Gearbox, Reebar Die Casting, Hoseheads.com, Level Performance, Young’s RV Centers, Gressman Powersports, Hoserville Ohio, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, Fremont Fence, Baumann Auto Group, Fricker’s, Goofy Golf, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Tire, UNOH, Welty Financial Services, EZ Shop, US Army, Weld Racing Wheels and the Pub 400