World of Outlaws head to Eagle Raceway on June 13

By Tony Veneziano

EAGLE, Neb. — May 31, 2017 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to Eagle Raceway in Nebraska for the first time since 2012 on Tuesday, June 13. The 2017 edition of the Eagle Nationals will mark the 40th A-Feature event contested by the series at the high-banked, third-mile, dating back to 1981. A total of 13 drivers have picked up A-Feature wins with the series at the track during that span.

In the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series last visit to Eagle Raceway in 2012, three-time series champion Sammy Swindell was victorious. Donny Schatz, the eight-time and defending series champion, has a pair of wins at the track, with those coming in 2004 and 2006. The North Dakota native has made the most starts of any active full-time driver at Eagle Raceway, with 34, including preliminary features, and also tops the charts in top-10 finishes at the venue with 22.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, won at Eagle Raceway in 2006, while Joey Saldana was victorious at the track in 2007. Saldana, who has relatives in Nebraska, won in the state last year, at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

Jason Sides has 10-career top-10 finishes at Eagle Raceway in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition. Paul McMahan has made nearly 20 starts at the high-banked third-mile in his Outlaws career, picking up five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2003.

Shane Stewart has made 15 starts with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Eagle Raceway, dating back to 1999. The veteran driver, who has won twice this season, picked up his best finish at the track in his most recent visit in 2008, crossing the line fifth.

Jason Johnson, who scored the biggest win of his career last year, in the Knoxville Nationals, has made just a single start at Eagle Raceway with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Johnson is a past winner at Eagle in 360-sprint car competition with the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS).

Greg Wilson, the reigning Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, has made one start with the series at Eagle Raceway, with that coming back in 2006. Clyde Knipp raced at the high-banked oval in the past in a non-wing sprint car.

A handful of drivers competing full-time with the Outlaws in 2016 will be making their first visit to Eagle Raceway, including: Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen as well as rookie contenders Sheldon Haudenschild and Brent Marks.

Tickets for the Eagle Nationals at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Neb., on Tuesday, June 13 can be purchased online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com and at the track on race day. Fans can also save $5 on General Admission tickets, when purchased at a participating NAPA Auto Parts store. Tickets buyers will exchange their NAPA receipt for tickets at the Main Grandstand ticket booth on race day.

