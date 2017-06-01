BMARA at Angell Park Next Thursday

From Bryan Gapinski

SUN PRARIE, Wi. (June 1, 2017) — The season opener for Angell Park Speedway begins one week from today, Thursday Night June 8. The “Sprint Spectacular with Tony Stewart” features the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Car Series, Badger Midgets and the Wisconsin Dirt Racing Legends Association. The event is the first of the ten-race season at the popular 1/3-mile clay oval.

The Mid-State Equipment /Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series also kicks off their 81st season of racing with the event. Three days later Badger returns to the track on Sunday Night June 11. Joining Badger will be the: MSA 360 Sprints, Legends, and Dirt Kings Late Model Series. The event will mark the first ever appearance of late model stock cars at the facility.