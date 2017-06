DODGE CITY, Ks. (June 3, 2017) — A torrential downpour hit the Dodge City Raceway Park 3/8-mile clay oval approximately an hour-and-a-half ahead of the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start time and persisted, forcing the postponement of Saturday night’s scheduled Stock Car Spectacular that also included Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Track officials will look for a possible makeup date for the event.