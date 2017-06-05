Smiley’s Racing Products Signs On As Associate Sponsor For Ameri-Flex Challenge II Presented By Grand National Trailer

By John Lemon



Tulsa OK (June 5, 2017) – The Ameri–Flex / OCRS sprint car series is proud to announce that Smiley’s Racing Products has signed on as the latest associate sponsor of the Ameri–Flex Challenge II presented by Grand National Trailer. This special event paying $3,000 to win and $1,000 to start will be held on August 26th at the Salina Highbanks Speedway.

Smiley’s Racing Products as been a fixture in the auto racing community since 1968. Also associated with Smiley’s Racing Products is Hoosier Tire Southwest, one of the highest producing Hoosier Tire dealers in the nation. From hundreds of race parts to tires, Smiley’s Racing Products and Hoosier Tire Southwest are ready to help you get to the checkered flag first. There are multiple locations available so that Smiley’s Racing Products can serve you best. These locations can be found at:

103 Gross Road in Mesquite, TX (Anchor Store)

3208 S.W. 59th Suite A in Oklahoma City OK

700 W. Kennedale Parkway in Kennedale TX

19053 US Highway 82 West in Sherman TX

1622 Sawdust Road Suite B-2 in Woodlands TX

Smiley’s Racing Products can ship you what you need when you need it. They are there when you need them and they have a highly competent and experienced staff to assist you with the right products for the right situation. If your a racer looking for that performance edge and haven’t shopped at Smiley’s Racing Products yet, you owe it yourself to give them a try.

Checkout their website to view all their products at: www.smileysracing.com

Welcome aboard Smiley’s Racing Products to the Ameri–Flex Challenge II presented by Grand National Trailer sprint car event!



About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal, quality race teams combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories-

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com